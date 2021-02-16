Chrissy Teigen Shared a Photo of Her Endometriosis Surgery Scars
The model practiced some self-love on Valentine's Day.
Chrissy Teigen shared a message of self-love on Sunday. She posted a mirror picture of her bare torso to her Instagram story, which showed off her endometriosis surgery and breast implant removal scars.
"Happy Valentine's Day. Love yourself!!" she wrote. "Bitch has been throuuugh it."
On February 3, she shared on Twitter that she would be receiving surgery for her endometriosis.
"my little jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off," she wrote. "I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh."
In a second tweet, she shared a video of the movements. "look at this," she wrote. "I'll pretend it's him saying hi — it never stops."
The next day after the surgery, Teigen shared an update and a look at her bandages with little hearts drawn on them.
In May, the model and cookbook author shared on Instagram that she would be having surgery to remove her breast implants.
"They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it," she wrote at the time. "I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don't worry about me! All good. I'll still have boobs, they'll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."