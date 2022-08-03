Chrissy Teigen Confirmed She's Pregnant Again With an Emotional Instagram Message

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have reason to celebrate. The family of four is going to be welcoming a new addition. Today, Teigen announced that she's pregnant again — and she did it wearing sheer Gucci underwear. In an Instagram post, she shared that she was hesitant to be telling the world that she's pregnant and that the process has been emotional for her.

Teigen described her experience with fertility treatments and noted that she's still nervous — just 22 months ago, she had a pregnancy loss. She and Legend share two children, Luna Simone, 6, and Miles Theodore, 4.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," her caption reads. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

Back in 2020, Teigen wrote a lengthy note after she lost her son, Jack.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," she wrote. Later, after a long break from posting on social media, she updated everyone, telling them that, "We are quiet but we are okay."

She later wrote an essay for Medium that gave even more insight to her emotions around her miscarriage.