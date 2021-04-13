Chrissy Teigen is Giving Us Major Swimsuit Inspo in her Barbie-Pink One Piece
And she promised her followers she didn't photoshop the photo.
Chrissy Teigen is giving us major travel envy. On Tuesday morning, the model and cookbook author posted a shot from her family vacation in a Barbie-pink one-piece Hunza G bathing suit.
"tan all over Jan all over," she captioned the post. In the photo, (likely taken by husband John Legend) she's posing in front of villas on the water as she shields her eyes from the sun. Teigen — being one to never shy away from making fun of herself — joked that she didn't photoshop her photo, commenting, "looks like a ps error but just my bod lol," according to Daily Mail.
The family vacation — in an undisclosed tropical location — seemingly kicked off this past Saturday, when Teigen first started sharing bathing suit photos and snapshots of her family, including kids Miles and Luna, soaking up the sun.
She also posted a video celebrating the anniversary of her mother Pepper Teigen's cookbook, The Pepper Thai Cookbook. The video show the mother and daughter duo popping Champagne before turning the camera to Legend and the kids in the pool.
"Happy cookbook birthday, @pepperthai2!!!" Chrissy wrote. "I am so proud of you!!!! And jealous - seriously this book is f---king good. your mommy and daddy are looking down with love and pride!"