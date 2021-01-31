Chrissy Teigen Has Pink Hair Now
2020's breakout hair trend is here to stay.
Chrissy Teigen has officially joined the growing list of celebrities (Demi Lovato, Kate Hudson, Kaia Gerber just to name a few) trying out quarantine's pink hair trend.
On Saturday, Teigen took to Instagram to show off her head-turning transformation, captioning a photo of herself with long bubblegum-colored hair, "Pink!" She also tagged the team responsible for her new look, including including hairstylist Irinel de León, makeup artist Kristine Studden, and stylist Alana Van Deraa.
In the post, the model's pink hair popped against her monochromatic outfit, consisting of a long black duster jacket, a matching crop top, and gray jeans with an asymmetric waistline and her white heels strapped around the hem.
Teigen's major hair change comes weeks after she debuted her first unexpected dye job of 2021. Earlier this month, the cookbook author sported lilac locks, but she confirmed the look was only temporary.
"The wig life…chose me," she captioned a series of photos of her purple hair color.
We'll be standing by to see what color Chrissy chooses next.