Chrissy Teigen Showed Off Her Maternity Style in a Black Bra Top and Matching Miniskirt

Less than two weeks since confirming she was pregnant in a pair of sheer Gucci underwear, Chrissy Teigen gave another glimpse at her maternity style — and it's safe to say that this time around, she's going to be celebrating, not covering, her bump.

On Sunday, the model shared that she's currently in the "in-between" stage of her pregnancy while wearing a black bra top underneath a matching, unbuttoned blazer and a clingy black miniskirt. Rather than her usual ankle-breaking heels, she slipped on a pair of pregnancy-appropriate lace-up wedge sandals, and finished off her look with dark smoky eye makeup and a chic half-up, half-down hairstyle.

"The in between stage is my least fun stage. just be huge already please !!!!" Chrissy captioned the snapshot, tagging her glam team.

Earlier this month, Teigen announced she was expecting her fourth child nearly two years after losing her son Jack 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she wrote on Instagram. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"