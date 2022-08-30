Chrissy Teigen Proved That Any Dress Is a Maternity Dress

Even if it's covered in sequins and completely backless.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on August 30, 2022 @ 12:24PM
Chrissy Teigen John Legend Instagram
Photo: Instagram/ChrissyTeigen

After announcing her latest pregnancy while wearing Gucci and following that up with an "in-between" bump update in a tiny miniskirt, Chrissy Teigen is proving once again that for her, anything goes when it comes to maternitywear. In her latest Instagram gallery, Teigen shared some enviable vacation snapshots while wearing an ultra-glamorous minidress covered in sequins.

And while the bright red-orange hue and super-high hem were attention-grabbing on their own, the dress's dramatic draped silhouette not only showed off Teigen's growing belly, it also allowed for the dress to be completely backless, with nothing but a swawthe of shimmering fabric swooping down from one side to frame her bare back. She added as pair of strappy red heels to finish her look and while she didn't tag her location, it's clear that she's somewhere we'd want to be thanks to the stunning seaside vistas and her dates, husband John Legend, and two children, Luna and Miles.

Teigen captioned the images with a coral emoji.

Just yesterday, Teigen shared images showing a less formal moment from the vacation, though she did mention how monumental it was. What was the fuss about? Everyone was looking at the camera.

"EVERYONE IS LOOKING!!!!!!! this is a big deal," she captioned ther shot, which showed her bare-faced and wearing a bathing suit top and watercolor-print cover-up.

And showing that she won't let an opportunity to show off her model chops go to waste, she did share an additional drop that saw her wearing a dramatic pleated gold gown. She posed against a wall in one of the videos and while the lighting wasn't ideal, Chrissy managed to find her angles just fine.

