Chrissy Teigen Has Deleted Her Twitter Account
"This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively," she wrote.
Chrissy Teigen has officially called it quits with Twitter. The model and cookbook author has spent years crafting relatable and viral tweets, as well as savage clap backs at social media trolls, but she's finally had enough.
On Wednesday, Teigen issued a series of tweets explaining that she would be deleting her account for reasons relating to the constant scrutiny and negativity she receives on the platform.
"For over 10 years, you guys have been my world," she tweeted. "I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends."
"But it's time for me to say goodbye," she continued. "This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something."
Teigen added that she's not the "strong clap back girl" everyone thinks her to be. "My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me."
She continued, "For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised,"
She ended the thread of Tweets writing, "I'm just a sensitive s--t, okay!? I don't wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you."
This deactivation comes after the latest backlash she received for partnering with her good friend Kris Jenner to create their new plant-based cleaning line, Safely.
Teigen was referred to as "tone deaf" for partnering with the Kardashian/Jenner family to create cleaning supplies during a pandemic.