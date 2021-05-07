Chrissy Teigen Thinks Those Celebrity Raya Videos Are "Creepy"
She had words for the influencers who share them, too.
If a cultural moment arises and Chrissy Teigen isn't there to tweet about it, did it ever even happen?
Our Twitter Queen weighed in on the recent trend of TikTokers sharing Raya video replies they've received from celebrities, and she has words for both parties.
"I agree celebs shouldn't be making these creepy desperate video replies on raya," she tweeted on Thursday, "but it's tacky to release private messages. Ya both wrong, congrats."
Touché.
Though Teigen didn't name names, there are two relevant examples that come to mind …
Earlier this week, TikTok user Nivine Jay shared a video Ben Affleck allegedly sent to her after she unmatched him on Raya.
"Navine, why did you unmatch me," the actor solemnly says to the camera in the video. "It's me."
Later, Kate Haralson, whose account is now private, shared a video conversation she'd had with Friends alum Matthew Perry after they'd matched on Raya when she was 19.
We have a feeling celebrities are going to be a tad more cautious with their Raya replies from now on …