Chrissy Teigen Stepped Out in a Bra and Chanel Suspenders

Chrissy Teigen is traipsing around New York City in yet another sexy-meets-business ensemble.

On Wednesday, the model stepped out in a suit and bra combo, which included a gray printed suit that she complemented with a navy blue fabric and lace bra top, adding a pair of chic black-and-white Chanel suspenders. She later ditched the jacket, wearing just the bra and suit pants into the evening.

Chrissy Teigen Credit: Getty Images

She accessorized with small gold hoop earrings and strappy black heels, wearing her long caramel locks pinned to the side and loosely curled.

Chrissy has been in N.Y.C. this week to promote the launch of her newest cookbook, Cravings: All Together: Recipes to Love: A Cookbook. Yesterday, she hit up a Barnes and Noble to sign a few copies of her book, and shared that she'll be making an appearance on The Wendy Williams show on Friday to make her PB and banana stuffed French toast with brown butter berry sauce.