Chrissy Teigen Skipped the BMAs to Go See Magic Mike Live!

When John Legend took to the Billboard Music Awards red carpet sans longtime love and wife Chrissy Teigen, fans were quick to speculate about the whereabouts of the Sports Illustrated star.

Luckily for us, the model gave us a complete rundown of her Sunday night shenanigans in Las Vegas via Snapchat, which included plenty of terrycloth, a very questionable male blow-up doll, and some seriously hunky half-naked men. Because, you know, priorities.

Instead of heading to the annual music awards, the star initially revealed that she had decided to spend the evening with family, tweeting, "My sister and niece live in Vegas. I'm hanging out with them and not trying to force my back into a dress, but watching #bbmas!"

my sister and niece live in Vegas. I'm hanging out with them and not trying to force my back into a dress. but watching #bbmas! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2017

#ChrissyTeigen A post shared by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on May 21, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

"Hanging out" soon turned into a hilarious ladies' trip to see the Magic Mike Live! show, with Teigen finally shedding her terry bath towel as the the group headed out for a wild night on the town. And while we didn't get to see any previews of the hotties doing body rolls and showing off their abs for days, the star did give viewers a little sneak preview as the women discovered an inflatable male blow-up doll in the halls of their hotel as they were leaving.

A missed live Legend performance notwithstanding, the mom-of-one had absolutely zero regrets about her evening. Taking to Twitter the next morning to share the Cosmopolitan article that reported that she'd gone to see the all-male cabaret show, Teigen simple wrote, "And it. Was dope."