Chrissy Teigen Shows Her Taut Tummy in Sexy Lace Bralette 

Chrissy Teigen turned every head on the street yesterday as she stepped out hand in hand with husband John Legend in New York City. The Sports Illustrated cover star proved she knew a thing or two about perfectly nailing the underwear as outerwear trend, sizzling up the sidewalk in a lacy black bralette during the couple's afternoon outing.

Intricate lace bordered the plunging neckline of the provocative piece, then extended below the barely-there bodice before ending just above the model's belly button. The new mom flaunted her flat midriff in the skin revealing number, which she paired with hip-hugging jeans ripped at the knee and rolled above the ankles. The 30-year-old rocked Valentino Rockstud lace-up leather sandals and wore her ombre tresses in a sleek top knot. Legend opted for a more laid-back look, keeping it casual in head-to-toe black.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Look Stunning as They Hit the Skies in a Private Helicopter

Moryc Welt/Teach/FAMEFLYNET PICT

Later that day, the duo stepped out to attend "Belvedere Presents: One Night for Life with John Legend" at the Apollo Theater. Teigen stunned in another crop top for the couple's date night; this time, it was a clingy solid black number she paired with high-waisted black jeans and strappy stilettos. She added some drama to her otherwise all-black ensemble with a sparkling silver, gold, and black striped jacket. The Cravings author let down her locks, letting them frame her face in loose waves, and accessorized with a pearl choker. Legend reappeared for the evening in head-to-toe black again, stepping up his look in a slick suit with contrast seams lining the lapel and pockets and finishing the ensemble with Louboutin dress shoes.

From day to night, these two certainly know how to dress to impress.