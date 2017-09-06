Chrissy Teigen and Rachel Zoe Twin in Palm Prints at Launch of Zoe's Bridal Collection

Consider this the ultimate girls’ night out in Los Angeles.

Ahead of New York Fashion Week, Rachel Zoe brought a taste of it to the City of Angels Tuesday night with the presentation of her spring 2018 collection, which included the debut of her first-ever bridal collection.

The fashion mogul was all smiles ahead of the glitzy show at Sunset Tower Hotel as we caught up with her backstage amongst a sea of models, but we couldn’t help and notice that Zoe and guest Chrissy Teigen were basically in the same outfit.

For her big night, Zoe sparkled in a sequined palm print dress and a coral and gold statement necklace from the collection, which she said was one of her favorite pieces in it. “This is a look that’s opening the show,” she said, as she touched her dress with a smile.

“When I’m working, I just need to be comfortable and really feel like I can move all night and work, and this just feels right.” Teigen? She danced to her seat in a sequined palm print mini dress from the collection that made her Zoe’s twinsie. Naturally, they owned it.

“I was embracing how much I love California, how much people love California that don't live here or have never been here, and trying to create a collection that can put women in the state of mind of, whether it’s vacation, Palm Springs ... that overall kind of love that people have for California,” Zoe told InStyle about why she decided to bring her fashion presentation back to Los Angeles again. She first brought her fashion presentation to L.A. in February.

As for her inspiration behind her spring collection, it was born from her love for the glamour of Palm Springs in the 1960s and the work of photographer Slim Aarons. “It’s desert California,” Zoe said. “I was just really embracing the California woman and so many women that I know and love.”

So what’s up with Zoe’s first-ever bridal capsule collection? It ranges at a relatively affordable $595 to $1,000. “There’s so much out there already in the traditional bridal space,” she told us about her decision to create it. “I felt like I designed my clothes for the modern woman, so let me design bride for the modern woman who doesn’t have a year to spend getting a bridal gown, and also someone who might not have $25,000 to spend on a dress, and really make that glamour accessible to more people, more women, and be part of that magical moment in our lives and still feel special, and luxurious, and effortless.”

Zoe said the bridal collection is a “true bohemian moment, a very ethereal bride.” She added, “There is a very classic kind of dramatic bride. There is a very simple bride with an open back and just a little crystal button on the back. I feel like there is something for everyone. I’m showing, I think, about seven or eight looks of bridal, but there’s more.”

The presentation kicked off with happy hour and plenty of mixing and mingling as Zoe’s close friends like Selma Blair, Molly Sims, Erin and Sara Foster, Goldie Hawn, Nicole Richie, and Jessica Alba arrived.

Alba was all smiles and glowing as she palmed her baby bump in a black spring 2017 Rachel Zoe maxidress, making a beeline for Erin and Sara Foster after she struck a pose on the white step and repeat. Meanwhile, Richie (pictured below with Erica Pelosini) shared a laugh with the group in a black, silver, and gold sequined dress from the resort 2018 collection.

Guests were handed palm leaves with their names and table numbers emblazoned on it, and hit the bar pre-show to enjoy wine and three signature Belvedere cocktails: the Eastern Standard, Blackberry Mule and Green Tea Spritz.

Blair hit the bar in an orange Rachel Zoe minidress that was shortened just for her, and chatted up Soleil Moon Frye and Rebecca Dane, with Dane matching her color choice in an orange Rachel Zoe dress.

“I loved that it was bright,” Blair told us about her dress. “I’m kind of done with wearing black because I never go out, so when I do, I should try and wear a color. It’s easy. It’s great,” she added with a giggle.

Click here to see more guests at the party and scroll down to see Zoe’s debut bridal looks.