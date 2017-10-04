Chrissy Teigen Plays Never Have I Ever with InStyle, and You Won't Stop Laughing

Shalayne Pulia
Oct 04, 2017 @ 10:00 am

We know a whole lot about social media clapback queen Chrissy Teigen—she makes sure of it. But wonder what else you'd find out about the star in a juicy game of "Never Have I Ever?" We did just that on the set of our November cover shoot. And some of her responses might surprise you—and will definitely crack you up:

Has Chrissy Teigen ever regretted a beauty decision? Of course. “High School. Eyebrows,” Teigen told InStyle. “Ugh. Don’t take off your eyebrows, kids. I don’t know why I did it.”

Teigen in a Michael Kors Collection dress. Photographed by Carter Smith.

Has she ever worn a wig to go incognito? Nope. Not a chance.  “I get paranoid that it looks really creepy, because I think it does.”

To see what else Teigen had to say, including how she feels about expiration dates on food to where she snatches up free snacks, watch the video at top.

For more stories like this, pick up the November issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download Oct. 13.

Show Transcript

Hello. I'm Chrissy Teigen. And now we are going to play "Never Have I Ever". [MUSIC] Never have I ever cut my own hair. I definitely have cut my own hair. Of course when you're younger you're like, I feel like I could give myself bangs. And then you do it and it's never good. I definitely did that. Never have I ever gotten a breakover. I've never even heard of that actually. I've never had a breakup makeover. Of course. High school Eyebrows, don't take off your eyebrows kids. I don't know why I did it. They came back somehow. [LAUGH] I have never actually really worn a wig much less to like to hide myself. I get paranoid that it looks really creepy. Because I think it does, I look little [UNKNOWN] This is a daily occurrence, I've done this so many times, I do it a lot on airplanes, I do it in first class, business lounges, I feel like you're entitled right there. I actually take food from most things. [MUSIC] Sometimes I get confused on whether it's a sell-by or eat by, so I definitely have done it. And I gotta say I don't trust them, I don't think everything's a big conspiracy all the time. So I make it a point to eat it past it's day, cuz I'm like see, they're just trying to get you to buy more. Is that bad?

