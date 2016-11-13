Chrissy Teigen and Baby Luna Host a Baby Shower for Stylist Monica Rose

She's not even a year old and Luna Simone is already throwing epic parties. This weekend, Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna hosted a star-studded baby shower for fashion stylist Monica Rose, and it was attended by the likes of Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Chanel Iman.

Teigen and baby Lulu hosted the party at their house, and they were the perfect hostesses for the day. In a picture that Kris Jenner posted on Instagram, Teigen is wearing a gorgeous ensemble consisting of high-waisted tan satin pants and an off-white off-the-shoulder top. She looks simply radiant as she poses on the counter in her newly remodeled kitchen.

The 30-year-old model and cookbook author took a minute to show off her party-planning skills on Snapchat. She shared a picture of the day's menu in honor of "Baby Barbier," and we want to order one of everything!

Chrissyteigen / snapchat

Teigen wasn't the only one looking stunning, though. Khloe Kardashian was dressed to impress, as well, showing up to the event in a gorgeous burnt orange dress that hugged her curves perfectly. The 32-year-old reality TV star paired the outfit with huge hoop earrings, a pair of Grey Ant glasses, and matching orange-and-black sandals.

AKM-GSI

RELATED: We're Already Craving These Recipes from Chrissy Teigen's Next Cookbook

The event looked to be an incredibly fun time—check out more of the party pics below!

I have to be one of the luckiest girl to have the privilege to work with @monicarosestyle 🌹 happy baby shower 🍼👼🏽 A photo posted by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on Nov 12, 2016 at 6:13pm PST

We are so extra.... We ❤️ you @chrissyteigen A video posted by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on Nov 12, 2016 at 6:37pm PST

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Nov 12, 2016 at 6:25pm PST

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Nov 12, 2016 at 6:25pm PST

VIDEO: See Baby Luna Eat Her First Solid Food