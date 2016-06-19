Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Enjoy Late Night at Disneyland

Power couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took a well-deserved break Friday to hit up Disneyland for a magical date night. The new parents headed to "The Happiest Place On Earth", in a party bus no less, and Teigen captured the late night adventure on her Snapchat.

The snaps begin in the swank, pink-lit interior of their ride, with the 30-year-old model singing her heart out while showing off her incredible post-baby bod in a chic summer ensemble of high-waisted jean shorts and a sheer black floorlength cardigan. In one of the snaps she gives special attention to her pair of white kicks, which she captions is her "First time wearing sneakers outside of the gym." The Cravings author finishes off her look for the occasion by accessorizing with her new Disney x COACH leather Mickey Kisslock crossbody bag, complete with iconic mouse ears. Teigen took to Instagram yesterday to thank Coach for the "special delivery" and is seen posing in the brand's South Coast Plaza store.

Ryan Miller/Getty

chrissyteigen / snapchat

Other moments captured from the exciting evening feature the stylish duo taking in the park — "first Space Mountain!", Teigen is heard exclaiming — and chomping down on churros with their pals while walking through Disneyland's eerie Haunted Mansion attraction. The Lip Sync Battle commentator took to Instagram to immortalize one of the snaps, a stunning photo of her and Legend posing in front of a churro stand, humorously captioning it, "Best ride at Disney."

Best ride at Disney A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 18, 2016 at 12:21am PDT

My @coach #DisneyXCoach bag inspired an entire Friday night with the crew! A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 18, 2016 at 12:41am PDT

chrissyteigen / snapchat