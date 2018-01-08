21 Times Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Trolled John Legend

Christopher Polk/Getty
Isabel Jones
Jan 08, 2018 @ 5:30 pm

There is little we love more than the incredible relationship between Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. It’s like a rom-com come to life—he sings chart-topping love songs about her, she posts mean tweets in return. Their story is a Meg Ryan movie begging to be written.

Chrissy’s witty social media presence never fails to crack us up, especially when she brings her famous husband into the mix. Teigen makes some harsh jokes at Legend’s expense, but anyone who sees these two together knows that their relationship is rock solid.

For your entertainment, we’ve collected Chrissy’s best-ever social media digs at her hubby. I mean, seriously, give these two a reality show already!

Enjoy …

When She Congratulated Him on His "Vision"

When She Called Out His Frenchness on Instagram

@mrmikerosenthal @johnlegend

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

When She Sang His Praises

When She Kindly Reminded John that He Did **NOT** Win an Oscar This Year

When John's Hacker Made Her Day

When She Responded to this Viral Meme

 

When She Revealed Her Brilliant Marriage Plot

 

When She Held Nothing Back

Simultaneously unpacking and filing for divorce

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

When She Shared the Secret Behind Her Successful Marriage
 

chrissyteigen/twitter

 

When She Vocalized Her Fantasies

 

When She Kept John Humble
 

 

When She Took Credit Where it Was Due

 

When She Gave Her Unbiased Feedback
 

When She Was Wary About John's Piano Lessons
 

 

When She Dragged John And His Many Honorary Doctorates
 

my baby got another honorary doctorate! I have a bunch too I just don't brag about all the time

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

When She Relished John's Misspelled Name Tag

 

When She Consulted the Internet for Help

 

When She Wiped John's Tears

Cooking class with el sensitivo

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

When She Lived Out Our Revenge Fantasy

When She Found John a New Wife

This is my favorite photo of @jenatkinhair because she looks #OUAI more like john's wife.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

When She Banned John From Accessorizing

