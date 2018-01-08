21 Times Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Trolled John Legend

There is little we love more than the incredible relationship between Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. It’s like a rom-com come to life—he sings chart-topping love songs about her, she posts mean tweets in return. Their story is a Meg Ryan movie begging to be written.

Chrissy’s witty social media presence never fails to crack us up, especially when she brings her famous husband into the mix. Teigen makes some harsh jokes at Legend’s expense, but anyone who sees these two together knows that their relationship is rock solid.

For your entertainment, we’ve collected Chrissy’s best-ever social media digs at her hubby. I mean, seriously, give these two a reality show already!

Enjoy …

When She Congratulated Him on His "Vision"

When She Called Out His Frenchness on Instagram

@mrmikerosenthal @johnlegend A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 26, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

When She Sang His Praises

anyone else think @johnlegend is a huge dick on @NBCTheVoice because he is — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2017

lmao i twitter searched "john legend sucks" pic.twitter.com/5OXBqRHfnX — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2017

When She Kindly Reminded John that He Did **NOT** Win an Oscar This Year

When John's Hacker Made Her Day

When She Responded to this Viral Meme

People seem to think John Legend really looks a lot like Arthur https://t.co/DsZ3oYQh3a pic.twitter.com/fewgwTzPz2 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 21, 2017

John when you tell him he looks like Arthur pic.twitter.com/0NW3NDtAb1 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 21, 2017

When She Revealed Her Brilliant Marriage Plot

I always have a note in my pocket that says "john did it" just in case I'm murdered because I don't want him to remarry #truelove #tips — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 30, 2014

When She Held Nothing Back

Simultaneously unpacking and filing for divorce A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 12, 2013 at 2:05pm PDT

When She Shared the Secret Behind Her Successful Marriage



When She Vocalized Her Fantasies

Basketball commentator said "One guy. Two guys. Three guys!" And I said "ugh that's my dream" and john ignored me per usual — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 24, 2016

When She Kept John Humble



@johnlegend settle down, you're okay at it — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 31, 2016

When She Took Credit Where it Was Due

2 grammy noms for @johnlegend no one has congratulated me for being the inspiration behind "all of me" without me there is no all of me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2014

When She Gave Her Unbiased Feedback



so happy to have been able to see @joethemorton give such an incredible performance in #turnmeloose as @therealdickgregory - really proud of john and @mike___jackson for producing such an amazing show. And I am not being biased. I told him hated green light. (Still do) A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 20, 2016 at 3:26pm PDT

When She Was Wary About John's Piano Lessons



John just now told me about the pedal that makes it sound prettier. Tryin to sabatoge me because he doesn't want me 2 be better than him smh — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2017

When She Dragged John And His Many Honorary Doctorates



my baby got another honorary doctorate! I have a bunch too I just don't brag about all the time A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 19, 2014 at 9:45am PDT

When She Relished John's Misspelled Name Tag

When She Consulted the Internet for Help

i'm trying to photoshop john's head onto zayn's body in a 1D group shot. i have the saddest life pic.twitter.com/vDGdyzL2dD — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2015

When She Wiped John's Tears

Cooking class with el sensitivo A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 22, 2014 at 12:43am PST

When She Lived Out Our Revenge Fantasy

I like to send john nudes and say "sorry wrong person" — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 27, 2014

When She Found John a New Wife

This is my favorite photo of @jenatkinhair because she looks #OUAI more like john's wife. A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 1, 2016 at 12:07pm PST

When She Banned John From Accessorizing