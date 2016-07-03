Chrissy Teigen Puts Her Face in Concrete During Home Renovation 

It's time for a little home improvement at the Chrissy Teigen and John Legend household, and the 30-year-old model mom isn't afraid to get her hands dirty. Taking a cue from The Office's Michael Scott, whose name she bellowed before taking the plunge, Teigen got down on all fours and reenacted pressing her face into the setting concrete. Her recently lightened ombre blonde tresses tied up in a top knot, fresh-faced Teigen plants her hands in the drying mix and leans over, face first, to permanently leave her mark. The daring beauty captured the antic maneuver on Snapchat, accompanied by the caption, "YASSSSAAA," but then deleted it almost immediately after.

Teigen did leave up a snap of the final product with the caption, "House almost donnnnne." The handwritten names "Johnny" and "Chrissy" are seen in their respective handwriting surrounding a hand drawn heart. Also seen is the beautifully scripted name of their daughter Luna, which boasts impressive penmanship for a 3-month-old. After a long day of hard work, the star couple indulge in some hard-earned down time, relaxing on their couch in nighttime robes. "Wild Saturday over here," Teigen announces, humorously making use the of wild animal Snapchat filter while cat-like beside a zebra-fied Legend. Next, the Lip Sync Battle commentator captures a second selfie video, this time using what she describes as "the pretty filter," which Legend then jokingly renames (with something that rhymes with "pretty") as he playfully flashes his robed nipple.

