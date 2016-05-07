Chrissy Teigen Just Shared a Hilarious Self-Tanner Photo

When it comes to celeb girl crushes, few can top our list like Chrissy Teigen. The new mom to baby Luna knows just how to make our everyday beauty, fashion, or life snafus feel normal—and often hilariously so.

Take the recent image Teigen shared on Snapchat: Not only did she stain her sheets with self-tanner (like anybody who has ever used self-tanner have done a million times), but the imprint was so clear it even showed the complete outline of her bum.  

It's not the first time Teigen shared the challenges of spray tanning as a new mom. She just tweeted this missive out:

Now who doesn't love a woman who can laugh at herself?

 

