Chrissy Teigen Just Shared a Hilarious Self-Tanner Photo

When it comes to celeb girl crushes, few can top our list like Chrissy Teigen. The new mom to baby Luna knows just how to make our everyday beauty, fashion, or life snafus feel normal—and often hilariously so.

Take the recent image Teigen shared on Snapchat: Not only did she stain her sheets with self-tanner (like anybody who has ever used self-tanner have done a million times), but the imprint was so clear it even showed the complete outline of her bum.

snap chat // chrissytegan

It's not the first time Teigen shared the challenges of spray tanning as a new mom. She just tweeted this missive out:

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen's Chic Maternity Style

just spray tanned around my breast pump outline. the logistical challenges of a healthy beach glow while boobing are incredible — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 7, 2016

Now who doesn't love a woman who can laugh at herself?