Chrissy Teigen's High-Cut Swimsuit Is Not for the Faint of Heart

Days ahead of her 31st birthday, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got the party started early in Los Cabos, Mexico, on Monday.

Flawless as ever, the famous couple unwound in their swimwear and grabbed some needed time and space away from the ties of stardom.

Teigen left little to the imagination in her beachside attired. The new mom took a page from her racy AMAs look, sporting a sexy one-piece that climbed up past her hipbones on either side, and stretched away from her chest to reveal a generous sliver of side boob. Rocking a loose bun atop her head, the model’s look channeled her inner ‘80s aerobics instructor-meets-Baywatch babe—and (obviously) she pulled it off without a hitch.

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Legend cuddled up with his wife of three years in nothing but a dark set of patterned trunks. #CoupleGoals

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Has a sexier couple ever hit the beach? Our sources say no.

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Stay perfect, John and Chrissy!

