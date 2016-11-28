You'll Never Guess the One Gift Chrissy Teigen Gives John Legend Every Christmas

Isabel Jones
Nov 28, 2016 @ 1:30 pm

John Legend is the ultimate gift giver. I mean, it’s not even Christmas yet and he’s already immortalized his wife and daughter in the music video for his latest hit, “Love Me Now.”

Legend sets the bar pretty high. Finding the perfect gift for your S.O. is hard enough as is, but being married to the most romantic man alive presents an added challenge. We can’t imagine the anxiety Chrissy Teigen feels when it’s time to pick a gift for Valentine’s Day—she'd better start planning now.

V-day aside, when Christmas comes around, Teigen has a plan. The model admitted to CNN that she gives her husband the same gift every year: "I get him a suede man bag every year that he looks forward to because he uses it every single day for that year.” Brilliant. "There's nothing he looks forward to more than that bag."

Want to steal some holiday gifting inspo from Teigen? Shop the collection of “suede man bags” assembled below.

1 of 6 Courtesy

ASOS Leather & Suede Mix Satchel In Tan

($83; us.asos.com)

2 of 6 Courtesy

BURBERRY MEDIUM SATCHEL IN ENGLISH SUEDE

($1,595; us.burberry.com)

3 of 6 Courtesy

Uri Minkoff Devin Perforated Suede Tote Bag

($180; saksofffifth.com)

4 of 6 Courtesy

TOM FORD Suede Side-Zip Tote Bag

($2,910; neimanmarcus.com)

5 of 6 Courtesy

Frye Chris Suede Messenger Bag

($428; shop.nordstrom.com)

6 of 6 Courtesy

Polo Ralph Lauren Suede Duffel Bag

($489; bloomingdales.com)

