Chrissy Teigen Won’t Stop Making Our Mouths Water with These Foodstagrams

chrissyteigen/Instagram
Olivia Bahou
Nov 20, 2016 @ 7:30 pm

Chrissy Teigen is the queen of a lot of things: unabashed real talk, baby Halloween costumes, and killer date night style, but her championed cause closest to our stomach—er, heart— is food.

The Sports Illustrated star seamlessly blends the worlds of modeling and cooking, whipping up indulgent dishes and healthy, easy meals alike for when she needs to be “good.” Without fail, each cheesy, delicious dish from the Cravings author makes us want to lick our screen.

Luckily, she has another book coming: Teigen is working on Cravings Part Two, which she described on Twitter as simpler but still fresh. “Honestly I barely have the energy on a Sunday for some recipes I used to make on a random Wednesday night! I need simpler. I was bonkers.”

The chef has teased us with some new recipes from her “cookbooking” process, from classic Thai dishes to easy spins on childhood favorites—she even made garlic bread from a hot dog bun.

VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen's Best #Foodstagrams

 

While we anxiously await the day when her new book can be delivered to our door, we’re looking back at her most mouth-watering ‘grams to learn a thing or two about snapping the perfect #foodstagram.

1 of 17 chrissyteigen/Instagram

She can make us crave salad.

Just look at those ripe avocados and toasty grilled corn. Pro tip: Teigen broiled the corn in the same pan as the bacon. "Best move I've ever made in my life," she wrote.

2 of 17 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Her Dutch baby is pastry perfection.

For someone who says she's terrible at baking, the foodie can make a mean Dutch baby. She smothered it in syrup, sugar, and berries for added effect.

3 of 17 chrissyteigen/Instagram

She puts a fun spin on the classic.

At first glance, we totally thought these were pecan pies, but they're actually made of sweet potato streusel. You learn something new every day.

4 of 17 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Her commentary is almost as good as her cooking.

"If you haven't had the combo of pork and shrimp, you are missing out. It's like they grew up best friends at summer camp together," Teigen wrote.

5 of 17 chrissyteigen/Instagram

She can make killer veggie dishes too.

As a proud vegetarian and owner of the Cravings cookbook, I can say this vegetable tortilla stew is as bomb as it looks.

6 of 17 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Her recipes are so good, you forget they're healthy.

Despite what it looks like, there's no pasta in this bowl. "Spicy zucchini noodle pasta with parm and basil! because we can't be bad alllllll the time but we can sneak in DAT CHEESE," she hilariously captioned this 'gram.

7 of 17 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Only Chrissy would think to make homemade hot pretzels.

And she made it cool for a girl to like queso. Breaking barriers, one #foodstagram at a time.

8 of 17 chrissyteigen/Instagram

She's good at everything, but she's great at pasta.

Teigen knows that when it's time to indulge, you should go all out, and this spicy carbonara looks out of this world.

9 of 17 chrissyteigen/Instagram

The girl ate a fried chicken cake.

"This cake!! Mashed potatoes, gravy, fried chicken, cornbread and mac and cheese!! And it's not just pretty, it's seriously delicious!" We're starting the petition to make Chrissy officially America's sweetheart.

10 of 17 chrissyteigen/Instagram

She knows the importance of quick and easy cooking.

Her favorite "10 minute meal" is healthy and delicious—"scallops on warm corn salad of tomatoes, onions and bell peppers."

11 of 17 chrissyteigen/Instagram

She knows food puns are the key to a great Insta game.

"Queso f*cking good" speaks for itself.

12 of 17 chrissyteigen/Instagram

When Chrissy orders pizza, she orders four pies.

Hey, sometimes you've just got to try everything on the menu. Especially when in Naples.

13 of 17 chrissyteigen/Instagram

She doesn't overthink it.

Notice the in-motion oven mitt in the top left corner of this 'gram, and then see how Teigen posted it anyway. #YOLO.

14 of 17 chrissyteigen/Instagram

She knows white marble is the holy grail of foodstagrams.

My first order of business while house hunting will be making sure the kitchen has white marble countertops, and we're guessing that was Chrissy's too.

15 of 17 chrissyteigen/Instagram

She's not afraid to appear in her shots.

Chrissy knows that a hint of leg or a peek at your feet can make a good shot even better. This spicy Thai chicken looks even better next to Teigen's patterned mini.

16 of 17 chrissyteigen/Instagram

She cooks from the heart.

The model fell in love with cacio e pepe on a trip to Italy with John, and she totally nails this lemony arugula version of the Roman dish.

17 of 17 chrissyteigen/Instagram

The cheese pull is a frequent play.

This cookbook author has been putting the cheese pull in rotation long before Boomerang was a thing. "Spinach artichoke dip with cholula buffalo chicken and blue cheese...hollllly balls." Retweet.

