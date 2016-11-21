Chrissy Teigen Won’t Stop Making Our Mouths Water with These Foodstagrams

Chrissy Teigen is the queen of a lot of things: unabashed real talk, baby Halloween costumes, and killer date night style, but her championed cause closest to our stomach—er, heart— is food.

The Sports Illustrated star seamlessly blends the worlds of modeling and cooking, whipping up indulgent dishes and healthy, easy meals alike for when she needs to be “good.” Without fail, each cheesy, delicious dish from the Cravings author makes us want to lick our screen.

Luckily, she has another book coming: Teigen is working on Cravings Part Two, which she described on Twitter as simpler but still fresh. “Honestly I barely have the energy on a Sunday for some recipes I used to make on a random Wednesday night! I need simpler. I was bonkers.”

The chef has teased us with some new recipes from her “cookbooking” process, from classic Thai dishes to easy spins on childhood favorites—she even made garlic bread from a hot dog bun.

While we anxiously await the day when her new book can be delivered to our door, we’re looking back at her most mouth-watering ‘grams to learn a thing or two about snapping the perfect #foodstagram.