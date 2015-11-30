Chrissy Teigen Turns 30! See 15 Times the Mama-to-Be Was a Total Real Girl

The always gorgeous, totally bubbly Chrissy Teigen is celebrating a big birthday. Congrats to the supermodel mama-to-be!

Turning 30 years old today, Teigen was born in Utah and spent much of her life moving around the U.S. until her family settled in Huntington Beach, Calif. As a teenager, Teigen was discovered by a photographer while working in a surf shop. Since then, her career continued to gain momentum and she eventually signed to IMG Models in New York.

Boasting several campaigns, Teigen is widely known as a swimsuit model and has appeared in big-name men's magazines such as Sports Illustrated, Esquire, and Maxim. Today, however, Teigen is also thought of as a girl's girl who is spunky, hardworking and honest with fans about her interests and personal life.

Speaking of her honesty and openness with fans, Teigen hardly acts like a prim and proper celebrity at all—which is why we are pretty much obsessed with her. Just look at her Instagram, where the supermodel-turned-food guru regularly shares her love of eating and all-things finger foods. Whether that be late-night bites following a night out, or at-home hangouts with the hubs, the Hollywood it-girl and wife to musician John Legend always keeps it real, leaving no hilarious Insta-moment unposted.

To see for yourself, check out the new cookbook author and expectant mama's best "real girl" posts below. There's finally proof that it's totally fine to keep it real with your social media followers—especially if that means delicious food is involved. Happy birthday to Teigen, whose little one we cannot wait to meet! Until then, check her out on Insta where she's frequently seen cooking up a storm in the kitchen—and sampling her latest creation—just as any real girl would.

