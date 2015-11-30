Chrissy Teigen Turns 30! See 15 Times the Mama-to-Be Was a Total Real Girl

Jeff Vespa/Getty Images
Anna Hecht
Nov 30, 2015 @ 5:45 am

The always gorgeous, totally bubbly Chrissy Teigen is celebrating a big birthday. Congrats to the supermodel mama-to-be!

Turning 30 years old today, Teigen was born in Utah and spent much of her life moving around the U.S. until her family settled in Huntington Beach, Calif. As a teenager, Teigen was discovered by a photographer while working in a surf shop. Since then, her career continued to gain momentum and she eventually signed to IMG Models in New York.

Boasting several campaigns, Teigen is widely known as a swimsuit model and has appeared in big-name men's magazines such as Sports Illustrated, Esquire, and Maxim. Today, however, Teigen is also thought of as a girl's girl who is spunky, hardworking and honest with fans about her interests and personal life.

Speaking of her honesty and openness with fans, Teigen hardly acts like a prim and proper celebrity at all—which is why we are pretty much obsessed with her. Just look at her Instagram, where the supermodel-turned-food guru regularly shares her love of eating and all-things finger foods. Whether that be late-night bites following a night out, or at-home hangouts with the hubs, the Hollywood it-girl and wife to musician John Legend always keeps it real, leaving no hilarious Insta-moment unposted.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Covers Up Her Baby Bump in a Chic Trench Coat at the Airport

To see for yourself, check out the new cookbook author and expectant mama's best "real girl" posts below. There's finally proof that it's totally fine to keep it real with your social media followers—especially if that means delicious food is involved. Happy birthday to Teigen, whose little one we cannot wait to meet! Until then, check her out on Insta where she's frequently seen cooking up a storm in the kitchen—and sampling her latest creation—just as any real girl would.

PHOTOS: See Chrissy Teigen’s Best Maternity Looks

1 of 15 Instagram/@johnlegend

Making Mother's Day brunch

Chrissy's hubby posted this 'gram, captioning it, "Making brunch with my favorite mama."

Advertisement
2 of 15 Instagram/ChrissyTeigen

Never too old for an Easy-Bake Oven.

3 of 15 Instagram/ChrissyTeigen

Gourmet eats. All day, every day. 

Advertisement
4 of 15 Instagram/ChrissyTeigen

Stopping off for "skee-ball and long meat foods" in true Teigen style.

Advertisement
5 of 15 Instagram/ChrissyTeigen

In-flight face mask? Check.

Advertisement
6 of 15 Instagram/ChrissyTeigen

Fried chicken or cake? Both, naturally.

Advertisement
7 of 15 Instagram/ChrissyTeigen

Play your cards right and you may end up with an excellent hair day.

Advertisement
8 of 15 Instagram/ChrissyTeigen

Nothing a little face mask action can't fix.

Advertisement
9 of 15 Instagram/ChrissyTeigen

Doesn't get much more real than spaghetti in bed.

Advertisement
10 of 15 Instagram/ChrissyTeigen

Hamming it up in front of the camera. 

Advertisement
11 of 15 Instagram/ChrissyTeigen

Open wide and snap an Insta.

Advertisement
12 of 15 Instagram/ChrissyTeigen

When emotional, eat pie. #GirlCode

Watch Teigen's Instagram video here, captioned "how I eat pie."

Advertisement
13 of 15 Instagram/ChrissyTeigen

Playing hard to get with the hubs... and he loves it.

See the adorably silly footage here.

Advertisement
14 of 15 Instagram/ChrissyTeigen

A typical night with Chrissy: "Baking banana bread mid-wig."

Advertisement
15 of 15 Instagram/ChrissyTeigen

A little cinnamon roll action. Happy birthday, Chrissy! 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!