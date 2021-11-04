Twitter Is Cringing Over Chris Pratt's Latest Instagram Tribute to Katherine Schwarzenegger

Perhaps Chris Pratt should simply log off?

The actor and frequent sower of social media discord posted an Instagram tribute to his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, on Tuesday. The occasion, you ask? Six weeks before her birthday … ?

"Guys," Pratt began his caption. "For real. Look how she's looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!?"

The image in question shows Schwarzenegger looking lovingly at her husband while he turns to face the camera directly.

"We met in church," he went on. "She's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that's love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That's the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It's her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don't get her anything, I'll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey. ❤️❤️"

OK. Well, there's a lot to unpack here. First of all, men, DO. BETTER. "Her heart is pure and it belongs to me" is worthy of a think-piece on its own, coupled with his description of Schwarzenegger as his "greatest treasure" … I hope you have Pepto Bismol on hand. Twitter was, to say the least, not a fan:

It's also hard to overlook Pratt's line about Schwarzenegger giving him a "healthy daughter," which many saw as a jab at his first wife, Anna Faris, and their 9-year-old son, Jack, who was born premature and has faced health issues throughout his young life.