Chris Pratt and His Son Go Fishing, and They Couldn't Be Any Cuter

Are you ready for adorable overload? After Chris Pratt won our hearts at the MTV Movie Awards, where he thanked his wife Anna Faris in his acceptance speech, the doting dad left the glitz and glamour of Hollywood behind and took his son Jack bass fishing. The Guardians of the Galaxy star shared their father-son bonding time on Instagram, posting a video and a photo from their adventure.

In the short clip, Pratt guides his son through the steps as Jack prepares to cast his line into the lake. While the cutie successfully releases the line into the water, he doesn't initially get a nibble: "That didn't work!" he exclaims. But fear not, Jack did catch a bass fish, which he proudly posed with on Pratt's Instagram account. "This little dude is bass fishing crazy. Just like his daddy!" Pratt captioned the shot.

Alongside the video, Pratt continued his enthusiasm about he and his son's shared hobby. "This kid will be my partner in the bass masters pro am when he's old enough. We'll take the bass fishing world by storm. Tag me with picks of monster bass. Cmon! They're spawning!" Check out the video and too-cute snap below.

