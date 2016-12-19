15 Times Chris Pratt's Instagram Made Us Laugh Out Loud

If you don't follow Chris Pratt on Instagram, we recommend you do so immediately. The actor's feed is a treasure trove of hilarious posts, from behind-the-scenes pics from the set of his new movie, Passengers (in theaters Dec. 21), to videos of him getting beautified before filming late-night talk show segments. In honor of the film's release, we rounded up Pratt's funniest Instagrams ever, for your laughing pleasure. You're welcome.
1. When he "danced his face pretty" in a makeup chair.
2. When he cropped Jennifer Lawrence out of a selfie.
3. When he posed like a French girl.
4. That time he posted outtakes from InStyle's Man of Style feature.
5. When his son, Jack, failed to recognize his pancake-making skills.
dad /dad/ noun informal One's father Verb "Chris made a Donald Duck pancake that was basically a perfect photo copy of the picture he saw online and his son Jack refused to see the resemblance, probably out of spite or a deep seeded jealousy of his father's pancake skills, regardless Chris continued to dad.
6. When he smoldered during a photo shoot.
7. When his wife, Anna Faris, attempted to fly a kite.
8. When his cell phone was manhandled.
9. That time he sang Fifth Harmony to a toy unicorn.
10. When he sassed his glam squad during the Jurassic World press tour.
11. When he flaunted his Lego figurine around France.
12. When he had a staring contest with a statue.
13. When he rubbed Valentino perfume all over his body.
14. That time he was attacked by a raccoon.
As our finale season of Parks and Rec wraps up the cast and I shot a photo for the cover of Entertainment Weekly. This is not that photo. But... Last time I did a photo shoot for EW a raccoon nearly ripped my eye out. And thanks to EW Photo Editor Richard Maltz who found the frame, that moment has been captured for y'all to see. #RocketNearlyBlindedMe #RacoonsBeCreepy #TheyGotThumbs #Ewwww #AmericanRaccoon #GodBlessMyEyes #QuillHasAnEyePatchInTheSequel #NotReally #ThisIsReal #NoPhotoShop #MammalAttack #AnimalsAreTheWorstRight? #JK #AnimalsAreCool #Raccoons #PoorThingShouldntHaveToModel
15. When he French-braided Faris's hair and documented it for the world to see.