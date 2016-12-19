15 Times Chris Pratt's Instagram Made Us Laugh Out Loud

If you don't follow Chris Pratt on Instagram, we recommend you do so immediately. The actor's feed is a treasure trove of hilarious posts, from behind-the-scenes pics from the set of his new movie, Passengers (in theaters Dec. 21), to videos of him getting beautified before filming late-night talk show segments. In honor of the film's release, we rounded up Pratt's funniest Instagrams ever, for your laughing pleasure. You're welcome.

1. When he "danced his face pretty" in a makeup chair.

When I got delirious on these press tours I like to do my own makeup by having @bridgetbragerhair hold the makeup sponge and I dance my face pretty. Thank you to @theweeknd for writing this song which if I tweak the lyrics a little bit allows me to pretend it's about #starlord #passengersmovie A video posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Dec 12, 2016 at 8:20pm PST

2. When he cropped Jennifer Lawrence out of a selfie.

Finally got that selfie with Jen y'all wanted. #passengersmovie A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Nov 29, 2016 at 7:06am PST

3. When he posed like a French girl.

I love Parisian artwork. I find it so inspiring. For instance I saw this painting behind me and was inspired to sit exactly like her. #passengersmovie A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Nov 29, 2016 at 6:33am PST

4. That time he posted outtakes from InStyle's Man of Style feature.

Here I'm pretending to itch my neck in a Canadian tuxedo. Also, I am squinting. And thinking, 'Hmm, is it smokey in here? Am I allergic to smoke? Does it make my neck itchy?" A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Aug 16, 2016 at 9:41am PDT

5. When his son, Jack, failed to recognize his pancake-making skills.

dad /dad/ noun informal One's father Verb "Chris made a Donald Duck pancake that was basically a perfect photo copy of the picture he saw online and his son Jack refused to see the resemblance, probably out of spite or a deep seeded jealousy of his father's pancake skills, regardless Chris continued to dad. A video posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jul 14, 2016 at 9:21am PDT

6. When he smoldered during a photo shoot.

Totally natural pose. Didn't even know I was being photographed. But it's whatever. A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jul 23, 2016 at 8:54pm PDT

7. When his wife, Anna Faris, attempted to fly a kite.

Come on wind!!! A video posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jul 5, 2016 at 9:37pm PDT

8. When his cell phone was manhandled.

My son, the budding photographer, may or may not owe me a new phone. A video posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jun 21, 2016 at 5:43pm PDT

9. That time he sang Fifth Harmony to a toy unicorn.

A video posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Dec 20, 2015 at 1:46pm PST

10. When he sassed his glam squad during the Jurassic World press tour.

#JurassicWorld #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour you had better get this right!!!! A video posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jun 9, 2015 at 7:10pm PDT

11. When he flaunted his Lego figurine around France.

Lego Owen at Republique Square. #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour A video posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 31, 2015 at 8:57am PDT

12. When he had a staring contest with a statue.

This is a stoic Chinese man I met who never even told me his name. We had a forty minute staring contest which he won. #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour #China #PekingDuck A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 27, 2015 at 12:10pm PDT

13. When he rubbed Valentino perfume all over his body.

Getting pumped to tape the spike guys choice awards.#JurassicWorld gotta get my good stank on. #Valentino A video posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jun 6, 2015 at 9:04pm PDT

14. That time he was attacked by a raccoon.

15. When he French-braided Faris's hair and documented it for the world to see.