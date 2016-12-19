15 Times Chris Pratt's Instagram Made Us Laugh Out Loud

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Claire Stern
Dec 19, 2016 @ 11:00 am

If you don't follow Chris Pratt on Instagram, we recommend you do so immediately. The actor's feed is a treasure trove of hilarious posts, from behind-the-scenes pics from the set of his new movie, Passengers (in theaters Dec. 21), to videos of him getting beautified before filming late-night talk show segments. In honor of the film's release, we rounded up Pratt's funniest Instagrams ever, for your laughing pleasure. You're welcome.

1. When he "danced his face pretty" in a makeup chair.

  

2. When he cropped Jennifer Lawrence out of a selfie.  

Finally got that selfie with Jen y'all wanted. #passengersmovie

A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

3. When he posed like a French girl.

  

4. That time he posted outtakes from InStyle's Man of Style feature.

 

5. When his son, Jack, failed to recognize his pancake-making skills.

 

6. When he smoldered during a photo shoot. 

Totally natural pose. Didn't even know I was being photographed. But it's whatever.

A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

 

7. When his wife, Anna Faris, attempted to fly a kite. 

Come on wind!!!

A video posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

8. When his cell phone was manhandled. 

My son, the budding photographer, may or may not owe me a new phone.

A video posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

9. That time he sang Fifth Harmony to a toy unicorn.

    

10. When he sassed his glam squad during the Jurassic World press tour.

#JurassicWorld #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour you had better get this right!!!!

A video posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

11. When he flaunted his Lego figurine around France. 

Lego Owen at Republique Square. #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour

A video posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

12. When he had a staring contest with a statue.    

13. When he rubbed Valentino perfume all over his body.

Getting pumped to tape the spike guys choice awards.#JurassicWorld gotta get my good stank on. #Valentino

A video posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

14. That time he was attacked by a raccoon.

15. When he French-braided Faris's hair and documented it for the world to see.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!