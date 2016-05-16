Chris Pine Accents His Gray Suit with a Salt and Pepper Beard at Cannes

The super sexy Cavalli Couture by Peter Dundas dress that Kendall Jenner wore to the premiere of From the Land of the Moon (Mal de Pierres) at the Cannes Film Festival over the weekend may have been the main topic of Sunday dinner conversation for the fashion obsessed, but ladies aren’t the only ones sparking the buzz.

Monday afternoon, former Star Trek actor Chris Pine put a capital H in hunk the moment he stepped in front of the cameras to promote his latest project, Hell or High Water, at the festival. Before posing with co-star Ben Foster, the 35-year-old star offered a lesson in suiting to all dapper dudes out there. Pine rocked a lightly textured, double-breasted gray jacket with matching tailored pants, a crisp white shirt, and brown leather loafers. He proved to have a knack for details thanks to a blue and white polka dot pocket square, not to mention a ring that adorns his left pinky and can only be seen upon closer inspection.

We’re also seriously digging his salt and pepper colored beard, a contrast from his brownish, youthful locks. The freshly trimmed 'do also complements one of the star’s greatest assets: his winning smile.