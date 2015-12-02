See Chris Hemsworth's Sweet (& Sexy) Campaign for Tag Heuer

Jonathan Borge
Dec 02, 2015 @ 4:30 pm

All eyes may have just been on Liam Hemsworth thanks to the buzz surrounding The Hunger Games: Mockingjay—Part 2, but don’t think brother Chris is quietly sitting back watching. Yes, the older Hemsworth sibling is best known for his ripped bod and adventure-packed roles in The Avengers and Thor, and now he’s become a bonafide purveyor of style.

The 32-year-old actor has officially joined the ranks of Cara Delevingne and Tom Brady as TAG Heuer’s newest international brand ambassador. So why exactly is the beloved hunk an appropriate choice? Back in 2013, he portrayed Formula 1 driver James Hunt in Rush, a motorsport movie that TAG Heuer partnered with. Now, Hemsworth looks undeniably sexy in the brand’s latest campaign in which he sports the TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 01 timepiece.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Is Nearly Unrecognizable on the Set of His Latest Film

Take a look at the sexy—and adorable—never-before-seen images from the campaign below. 

Talk about swoon! Hemsworth sports the brand’s latest watch and also rocks a simple blue tee that perfectly showcases his toned physique.

Hemsworth holds onto a clapperboard adorned with the brand’s “Don’t Crack Under Pressure” tagline. We’re sure the star knows how to keep it cool.

In another campaign image, he also sports one of TAG Heuer’s timeless pieces and takes a moment to exhibit his athletic side while throwing a football. 

The actor may take up serious, aggressive roles, but here he playfully poses in front of a graffiti-covered wall and shows off his funny personality.

