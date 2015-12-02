See Chris Hemsworth's Sweet (& Sexy) Campaign for Tag Heuer

All eyes may have just been on Liam Hemsworth thanks to the buzz surrounding The Hunger Games: Mockingjay—Part 2, but don’t think brother Chris is quietly sitting back watching. Yes, the older Hemsworth sibling is best known for his ripped bod and adventure-packed roles in The Avengers and Thor, and now he’s become a bonafide purveyor of style.

The 32-year-old actor has officially joined the ranks of Cara Delevingne and Tom Brady as TAG Heuer’s newest international brand ambassador. So why exactly is the beloved hunk an appropriate choice? Back in 2013, he portrayed Formula 1 driver James Hunt in Rush, a motorsport movie that TAG Heuer partnered with. Now, Hemsworth looks undeniably sexy in the brand’s latest campaign in which he sports the TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 01 timepiece.

Take a look at the sexy—and adorable—never-before-seen images from the campaign below.