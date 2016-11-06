Chris Hemsworth Is the Cutest Dad in Sweet Instagram with His Twin Sons

Chris Hemsworth has played many roles in his life, but we have to say that doting dad is his best one yet. The 33-year-old actor has three children with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and he manages to melt our hearts every time he's with his little ones.
Most recently, Pataky shared a sweet snap of Hemsworth on the playground with their 2-year-old twin boys. Hemsworth has one of his sons in a tight embrace, and he's planting a kiss on the twin's forehead. Pataky is just as smitten with the sweet sight as we are—she captioned the image with "LOVE! @chrishemsworth."
The adorable image is far from the only cute pic Hemsworth has with his kids. Pataky also shared a pic of dad with the two twins on Father's Day. He's playing with the two of them on the playground, and the whole family looks to be having a ton of fun. His wife captioned the image with, "everyday is father,s day, specially when we have a dad like ours!! hope all the Australian dads had a great day! Happy Father's Day/night! #papa #fathersday #funday #weloveyousomuch."
They're an adorable family, and Hemsworth truly is a superhero of a dad!
