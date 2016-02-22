Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky List Their $6.5 Million Malibu Mansion! See Inside the Giant Estate

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky, along with their three young children, have decided to take up new digs in the Thor star's native Australia, which means their Malibu estate is now up for sale. The price? A whopping $6.5 million. With one look inside the ah-mazing home, it's clear how that price point came to be.

Boasting 6,800 square feet of living space, the home offers a gourmet kitchen, high ceilings, a fireplace, and gorgeous finishes throughout the home. Not only that, but there is a massive master suite with not one, but two walk-in closets. And, when homeowners want a spot to relax outdoors, there's a private linai with mountain and ocean views.

In addition to the master suite, there are three other en-suite bedrooms, which makes this home perfect for families with children. And, when Hemsworth's whole family comes to call—shoutout to the other Hemsworth boys, Liam and Luke—the estate's additional guest house allows for more than enough lodging space. See Hemsworth's massively gorgeous home in photos below.

