Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky List Their $6.5 Million Malibu Mansion! See Inside the Giant Estate

Don Arnold/WireImage
Anna Hecht
Feb 22, 2016

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky, along with their three young children, have decided to take up new digs in the Thor star's native Australia, which means their Malibu estate is now up for sale. The price? A whopping $6.5 million. With one look inside the ah-mazing home, it's clear how that price point came to be.

Boasting 6,800 square feet of living space, the home offers a gourmet kitchen, high ceilings, a fireplace, and gorgeous finishes throughout the home. Not only that, but there is a massive master suite with not one, but two walk-in closets. And, when homeowners want a spot to relax outdoors, there's a private linai with mountain and ocean views.

In addition to the master suite, there are three other en-suite bedrooms, which makes this home perfect for families with children. And, when Hemsworth's whole family comes to call—shoutout to the other Hemsworth boys, Liam and Luke—the estate's additional guest house allows for more than enough lodging space. See Hemsworth's massively gorgeous home in photos below. 

1 of 13 Richard Horn, provided courtesy of Ryan Davis

The Dining Room

From floor to ceiling, this dining room is all class. 

2 of 13 Richard Horn, provided courtesy of Ryan Davis

The Foyer 

With a grand staircase leading into the foyer area, Hemsworth was able to greet guests in style

3 of 13 Richard Horn, provided courtesy of Ryan Davis

The Sitting Room

Throughout the home are expansive windows for letting in plenty of natural light.

4 of 13 Richard Horn, provided courtesy of Ryan Davis

The View

Private patio balconies allow for relaxed outdoor sitting.

5 of 13 Richard Horn, provided courtesy of Ryan Davis

The Entrance

The gated entrance to the home allows homeowners privacy.

6 of 13 Richard Horn, provided courtesy of Ryan Davis

The Breakfast Nook

The breakfast nook offers the perfect intimate space for at-home brunch sit downs with guests.

7 of 13 Richard Horn, provided courtesy of Ryan Davis

The Kitchen

The large kitchen area has a vintage, rustic feel for cozy cooking with family.

8 of 13 Richard Horn, provided courtesy of Ryan Davis

The Game Room

There's no doubt the Hemsworth boys did some gaming in this rec room during family get-togethers. 

9 of 13 Richard Horn, provided courtesy of Ryan Davis

The Sitting Room

The sitting room has a fireplace, which makes it a calm spot to warm up and read a good book during winter months.

10 of 13 Richard Horn, provided courtesy of Ryan Davis

The Master Bedroom

The expansive master bedroom offers the perfect space to wind down after a long day.

11 of 13 Richard Horn, provided courtesy of Ryan Davis

The Gym

Homeowners can break a sweat in this convenient at-home gym.

12 of 13 Richard Horn, provided courtesy of Ryan Davis

Outside the Home

Outside the estate is equally as impressive as inside. With an expansive lawn and endless green grass, there's plenty of space to stretch out and get some fresh air.

13 of 13 Richard Horn, provided courtesy of Ryan Davis

The Study

The at-home office space offers scenic views for a serene working space. 

