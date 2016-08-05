Chris Hemsworth Just Melted Our Hearts With The Sweetest Message About His Son

Chris Hemsworth has already established himself as one of the cutest celebrity Insta-dads. The Thor: Ragnarok hunk and his wife, Elsa Pataky, have taken to the social media platform to post pictures of him fishing with one of his twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, snuggling with his kids on a plane to Australia, and even baking a dinosaur cake for daughter India's fourth birthday.

As if all that weren't enough #dadgoals, the 32-year-old is melting our hearts yet again with his latest Instagram post showing him with one of his sons, which he shared with his followers Friday.

A picture says a thousand words, my kid only says about 4 but he's still awesome and way cooler than this sunset #kidsrule @auschildhood @australia A photo posted by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Aug 4, 2016 at 4:57pm PDT

"A picture says a thousand words, my kid only says about 4 but he's still awesome and way cooler than this sunset," the dad-of-three sweetly captioned the shot of him, clad in a simple black t-shirt, cradling one of his 2-year-old twin boys against the backdrop of a stunning sunset in Australia. He finished off the heart-warming caption with the hashtag, #kidsrule.

Hemsworth is definitely leading the pack for the celebrity dad of the year award!