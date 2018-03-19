whitelogo
Chris Hemsworth
Celebrity
Chris Hemsworth
Videos
Chris Hemsworth’s New Mustache Is a Bold Choice
Mar 19, 2018 @ 4:45 pm
Videos
Chris Hemsworth Reveals What It's Like to Have Miley Cyrus as Part of the Family
Jan 16, 2018 @ 7:00 pm
Videos
Chris Hemsworth, Feminist, Says "Enough" to Sexual Harassment and Abuse
Jan 08, 2018 @ 1:15 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Ryan Reynolds's Tweets About the Hottest Chris in Hollywood Are So Perfect
Jan 03, 2018 @ 3:45 pm
Videos
Chris Hemsworth Looks Identical to His Dad in This Throwback Photo
Nov 14, 2017 @ 8:30 pm
Videos
Chris Hemsworth Passes the Torch to His Adorable Thor Mini-Me
Nov 07, 2017 @ 5:30 pm
Movies
Chris Hemsworth Says He Has a New Bro Crush
Oct 31, 2017 @ 2:30 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Sorry, Thor! Chris Hemsworth's Kids Want to Be Wonder Woman for Halloween
Oct 31, 2017 @ 9:30 am
Videos
Chris Hemsworth Has Strong Feelings About Making a Movie with His Brothers
Oct 11, 2017 @ 2:45 pm
Videos
Chris Hemsworth and His Wife Had to Fall Back in Love After Facing Marital Problems
Oct 04, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Videos
J-Rod and More Bring the Chic to the Mayweather-McGregor Fight
Aug 27, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
7 Celebs You Had No Idea Were Middle Children, in Honor of National Middle Child Day
Aug 12, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Transformations
Chris Hemsworth's Changing Looks
Aug 11, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Videos
Liam Hemsworth's Birthday Message for Brother Chris Will Make You LOL
Aug 11, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Chris Hemsworth Says That Anyone Can Have a Great Body No Matter How Much Money They Make
Jul 26, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Comic Con
See Your Favorite Stars Doing Their Thing at Comic-Con
Jul 23, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Videos
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Dates Definitely Aren't of the Netflix and Chill Variety
Jul 21, 2017 @ 8:00 am
Celebrity
The Surprising Thing That Makes Chris Hemsworth Cry Like a Baby
Jul 19, 2017 @ 3:30 pm
Fragrance
Chris Hemsworth Talking About Fragrance Is Freaking Poetry
Jul 17, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
Celebrity
This Red Carpet Was a Parade of Ridiculously Hot Celebrities in Suits
Jul 12, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Chris Hemsworth Chooses to Party with Miley Cyrus Over His Brothers
Jul 12, 2017 @ 9:15 am
Celebrity
Gal Gadot and Chris Hemsworth Spar Over Who Would Win in a Fight: Wonder Woman or Thor?
Jun 05, 2017 @ 9:15 am
Father's Day
Behold: The 24 Hottest Celebrity Dads in Hollywood
May 10, 2017 @ 2:45 pm
