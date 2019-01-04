Image zoom Craig Sjodin/Getty Images

The Bachelor and Bachelorette wouldn’t be the shows they are today without single women and men looking for love and, of course, Chris Harrison, the host who’s been at the helm of the reality television series since it began in 2002. Harrison has been working in television since college, but his career most certainly took off when he became involved in the franchise. And his list of accomplishments has stacked since he first began, which might have some people wondering “what is Chris Harrison’s net worth?”

According to The Richest, Harrison’s net worth is about $12 million. In addition to The Bachelor, Bachelorette and even Bachelor In Paradise, Harrison also owes his fortune to co-hosting the Miss America Pageant multiple times, as well as taking over as host for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? in 2015. Double check the number on Biography.com, and you’ll find Harrison’s net worth is $16 million, so it’s safe to say it falls somewhere in the $12 million to $16 million range.

Harrison has also hosted other reality shows, including Hollywood 411 and the HGTV throwback classic, Designer's Challenge. The dad of two is also an author — Harrison published The Perfect Letter in 2016.

Season 23 of The Bachelor kicks off on Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with former Bachelorette contestant Colton Underwood looking for love. According to the ABC website, Underwood is “looking for a teammate who will join him for a life full of adventure, philanthropy and lasting love, and he is confident that he will find her on The Bachelor.”

And with the help of Chris Harrison, no less.