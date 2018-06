Happy birthday to Chris Evans! Today, we raise a toast to the studly star, who's perhaps best known for his Marvel Comics superhero roles as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Human Torch in Fantastic Four. Since landing his first-ever film in 2001 with Not Another Teen Movie, the now 35-year-old's enjoyed 15 years in entertainment—and continues to melt our hearts with each new movie he makes.

Through the years, Evans has no doubt become a contender among Hollywood's best-dressed men. Whenever he steps out to promote his most recent project on the red carpet, the actor proves he knows a thing or two about rocking a stylish suit. And so, in honor of his big day, we decided to feature the birthday boy's best fashion moments. To see for yourself, above are the star's most stylish moments to date.