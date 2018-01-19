whitelogo
whitelogo
Chris Evans
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Chris Evans
Videos
Somehow Chris Evans Doesn't Think He's Attractive
Jan 19, 2018 @ 4:30 pm
Videos
Ryan Reynolds's Tweets About the Hottest Chris in Hollywood Are So Perfect
Jan 03, 2018 @ 3:45 pm
Videos
Chris Evans and Jenny Slate Spent Christmas Together—With His Family
Dec 26, 2017 @ 4:45 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Chris Evans Is a Real-Life Superhero, Invites Bullied Teen to
Avengers
Premiere
Dec 11, 2017 @ 7:00 am
Videos
Chris Evans and Jenny Slate Are Dating Again, and All Is Right with the World
Nov 30, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Videos
Watch Chris Evans' Dog Sing Along to
Lion King
in This Adorable Video
Nov 07, 2017 @ 8:45 pm
Celebrity
Anna Faris Reveals How She Dealt with Jealousy of Chris Pratt's Romance ... with Chris Evans
Oct 26, 2017 @ 3:15 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Chris Pratt and Chris Evans Are Our Favorite New Bromance
Sep 26, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Videos
Chris Evans' Reunion with His Dog Is Too Cute for This World
Sep 04, 2017 @ 2:30 pm
Celebrity
Chris Evans and Twitter Agree: “Lordy, I Hope There Are Tapes” Should Be on a T-Shirt
Jun 08, 2017 @ 1:45 pm
Celebrity
Chris Evans Is Heading to Broadway!
Apr 20, 2017 @ 1:45 pm
Videos
Chris Evans Told His Mom When He Lost His Virginity
Apr 07, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Videos
Exes Chris Evans and Jenny Slate Reunite and Here Are the Adorable Photos
Apr 05, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Videos
Chris Evans's Tween Co-Star Got Him to Tap Dance on TV
Apr 04, 2017 @ 9:45 am
Movies
The 12 Movies You'll Want to See in April
Mar 31, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
Chris Evans Adoringly Gushes About His Ex, Jenny Slate
Mar 30, 2017 @ 11:30 am
Celebrity
Jenny Slate on Why Dating Captain America Just Didn't Work Out
Mar 21, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Oscars
10 Moments from the 2017 Oscars You Didn't See on TV
Feb 27, 2017 @ 1:00 am
Oscars
How Leading Men Get Dressed for the Red Carpet
Feb 25, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Videos
Watch Chris Evans Scare the Pants Off Fans in Hilarious Prank
Jan 20, 2017 @ 9:15 am
Celebrity
Who'll Win Your Vote in This Year's People's Choice Awards?
Nov 15, 2016 @ 7:45 pm
Boston
Celebs Who Hail from Boston Share What They Love About Their Hometown
Oct 21, 2016 @ 7:00 pm
Videos
Watch Ryan Gosling, Kate Hudson, and More Stars Read Mean Tweets About Themselves
Sep 22, 2016 @ 8:30 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!