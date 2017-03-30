The Story Behind Chloë Sevigny’s Signature Red Lip

Since the 90s, Chloë Sevigny has been the unofficial queen of effortless downtown style. And while the actress has mixed and matched more Miu Miu, Opening Ceremony, and Louis Vuitton than we can count, there has been one constant to her ever-evolving look: her signature red lip.

Sure, lots of fashion icons from Marilyn Monroe to Gwen Stefani have made the crimson pout their trademark, but Sevigny’s slightly orange, saturated matte formula has always felt uniquely hers. Maybe because it’s the perfect foil for her look—cool, chic, and just a little bit offbeat.

At this point, it’s almost hard to remember a time when the star didn’t sport a pop of color on her lips. Sevigny herself says that she’s been reaching for the red for almost two decades.

“The 2000 Academy Awards was the moment I really started doing a red lip regularly,” Sevigny tells InStyle. “I was nominated that year for Boys Don’t Cry and I knew that I wanted to keep everything really classic because those images never go away.”

For the all-important dress, Sevigny sifted through lots of options before deciding on her choice. “A handful of amazing designers made me sketches, but I picked this beautiful black Yves Saint Laurent gown because it felt very Old Hollywood glam, especially with the lip color.”

Back then, Sevigny turned to MAC Cosmetics' formula to get the look. “I was really into MAC’s Lady Danger Lipstick ($17; maccosmetics.com),” she says of the brand’s popular coral red shade.

Now, the star likes to spread the lipstick love around, alternating formulas by Armani, Laura Mercier, and more, though she admits Mercier’s Velour Lovers Lip Colour ($28; lauramercier.com) is the current frontrunner. “I’m obsessed with the shade, Foreplay,” she says.