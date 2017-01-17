Chloë Grace Moretz and Her Flyaways Slay in Coach's New Ad Campaign

Windblown hair has never looked so good.

Coach New York just dropped its spring 2017 ad campaign starring Chloë Grace Moretz, who brings "American cool" to life as she lounges by vintage cars with the New York City skyline as a backdrop.

In the new images, the 19-year-old actress wears her blonde hair down and dons feminine floral dresses paired with edgy leather jackets, "mix[ing] romantic Southwestern fringing with the toughness of biker leather."

Moretz was photographed by longtime brand collaborator Steven Meisel and styled by Karl Templer and personifies "the spirit of independence and a distinctly New York attitude" in the campaign, the brand says in a release.

"Chloë has a sense of optimism that is the perfect juxtaposition to the New York City backdrop, Coach's home city," Stuart Vevers, the brand's creative director, says in a statement. "Chloë’s ease and effortlessness of style feels relevant and very Coach."

Scroll down to see more shots from the campaign and Moretz's Americana style at its finest.