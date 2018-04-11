The Definitive Timeline of Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham's Relationship

After Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham are the definitive will-they-won’t-they couple of our generation. That being said, it can be hard to keep up with their successive break-ups and make-ups. So what's their status as of April?

Scroll down below for a comprehensive timeline of their on-again off-again relationship.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Xbox

August 2014

People reports that the teens (then 15 and 17, respectively) met at Soul Cycle and go on spin class dates at a location in Brentwood, Calif.

Later that month, the couple is spotted at Made in America in L.A.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for American Eagle

September 2014

Chloë appears on Watch What Happens Live and blushes at mention of Brooklyn's name, but refuses to DTR, telling host Andy Cohen, "[Brooklyn's] a good guy. He's a good person. I enjoy hanging out with him."

January 2016

With little to fuel them, rumors of a Broë romance die down over the next year, only to resurface when the pair is spotted together in London in early 2016.

April 2016

The teens all but confirm their reunion with a series of lovey Instagram posts.

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Apr 24, 2016 at 9:51am PDT

A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on May 6, 2016 at 6:10am PDT

May 2016

Chloë returns to WWHL and finally confirms that she and Brooklyn are an item.

Once the floodgates are opened, Chloë and Brooklyn become the couple-iest couple ever and even attend the premiere of Moretz’s film Neighbors 2 together.

💫 A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on May 16, 2016 at 8:50pm PDT

♒️♓️ A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Jul 3, 2016 at 7:13pm PDT

❤️ A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on May 10, 2016 at 1:22pm PDT

Later in the month, Moretz appears on The Talk and explains why she and Beckham waited to make their relationship public. "We’ve been off and on together for a couple years now and we just kind of made it official," she began, "We were always running from the paparazzi and running from people taking pictures of us … It [was] affecting our relationship. We wouldn’t be able to go to the restaurants we wanted to go to … and we were like, if we’re more upfront about it and we just let them take our photo, they’re not going to care."

September 2016

After a summer of social media bliss, it’s revealed that Broë is no more.

Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty for Fox

March 2017

In early March, Chloë and Brooklyn both post cryptic 'grams that appear to feature each other.

🌛 A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Mar 4, 2017 at 3:28pm PST

Can't wait till may 📕 A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Mar 6, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

September 2017

Brooklyn basically confirms Broë is back on when Brooklyn tags Chloë in a black-and-white photo of him watching TV alongside what we assume to be Chloë’s foot. “These nights are my favourite . Missing my girl,” he captioned the ‘gram. Unless Brooklyn happens to have a strange attachment to and need to personify his ex’s foot, this is essentially proof that round 3 (17?) is upon us.

These nights are my favourite ❤️. Missing my girl A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Sep 17, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

Thinking of this one xx A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

Luckiest person on earth ❤️ A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Oct 4, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Oct 1, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

RELATED: Chloë Grace Moretz Says She Became a Hermit After Brooklyn Beckham Breakup

October 2017

Broë takes Dublin.

Dublin. You were amazing ❤️ A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Oct 8, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

November 2017

The couple takes things to the next level when they begin coordinating their outfits—and publicly declaring their love for each other …

#XBoxOneX A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:27pm PST

Chloë went a step farther when she wore prospective mother-in-law Victoria Beckham’s designs to the launch party for Forevermark’s Tribute collection.

@forevermarkusa #tributetoyou A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Nov 7, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

December 2017

Is Broë engaged? The duo fuels commitment rumors with two mysterious posts—one showing off the pair's initial-bearing rings (his is engraved with a "C," while hers is a "B"), the other a shot of Brooklyn wearing a hoodie that reads "Love Me Forever," which Moretz seemingly responds to in her caption: "I will."

A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Dec 22, 2017 at 12:50pm PST

i will A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Dec 20, 2017 at 9:06pm PST

March 2018

Brooklyn turns 19 on the fourth, warranting a sweet Instagram tribute from Chloë.

April 2018

One month later, Beckham was snapped sharing a lip lock with model Lexi Wood, making us think that Broë is no more.

@ezili_swim A post shared by LEXI WOOD (@lexiwood) on Apr 3, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

The photo seen around the web was taken at a tattoo parlor in West Hollywood, where he added to his collection of ink with an etching of a pin-up girl along his forearm.

Though neither Beckham or Moretz have spoken about their relationship, he hasn't shared an image of her since February, when he wished Moretz a happy birthday and said he loved her "to the moon and back."

The Monday after Beckham's kissing photos hit the Internet, Moretz was spotted in L.A. without her ring with his initials on it, according to E! News. He previously wore a ring with a "C" on it.

RIP Broë? We hope to see you rise once more.