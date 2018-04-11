The Definitive Timeline of Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham's Relationship

After Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham are the definitive will-they-won’t-they couple of our generation. That being said, it can be hard to keep up with their successive break-ups and make-ups. So what's their status as of April?
Scroll down below for a comprehensive timeline of their on-again off-again relationship.
August 2014
People reports that the teens (then 15 and 17, respectively) met at Soul Cycle and go on spin class dates at a location in Brentwood, Calif.
Later that month, the couple is spotted at Made in America in L.A.
September 2014
Chloë appears on Watch What Happens Live and blushes at mention of Brooklyn's name, but refuses to DTR, telling host Andy Cohen, "[Brooklyn's] a good guy. He's a good person. I enjoy hanging out with him."
January 2016
With little to fuel them, rumors of a Broë romance die down over the next year, only to resurface when the pair is spotted together in London in early 2016.
April 2016
The teens all but confirm their reunion with a series of lovey Instagram posts.
May 2016
Chloë returns to WWHL and finally confirms that she and Brooklyn are an item.
Once the floodgates are opened, Chloë and Brooklyn become the couple-iest couple ever and even attend the premiere of Moretz’s film Neighbors 2 together.
Later in the month, Moretz appears on The Talk and explains why she and Beckham waited to make their relationship public. "We’ve been off and on together for a couple years now and we just kind of made it official," she began, "We were always running from the paparazzi and running from people taking pictures of us … It [was] affecting our relationship. We wouldn’t be able to go to the restaurants we wanted to go to … and we were like, if we’re more upfront about it and we just let them take our photo, they’re not going to care."
September 2016
After a summer of social media bliss, it’s revealed that Broë is no more.
March 2017
In early March, Chloë and Brooklyn both post cryptic 'grams that appear to feature each other.
September 2017
Brooklyn basically confirms Broë is back on when Brooklyn tags Chloë in a black-and-white photo of him watching TV alongside what we assume to be Chloë’s foot. “These nights are my favourite . Missing my girl,” he captioned the ‘gram. Unless Brooklyn happens to have a strange attachment to and need to personify his ex’s foot, this is essentially proof that round 3 (17?) is upon us.
October 2017
Broë takes Dublin.
November 2017
The couple takes things to the next level when they begin coordinating their outfits—and publicly declaring their love for each other …
Chloë went a step farther when she wore prospective mother-in-law Victoria Beckham’s designs to the launch party for Forevermark’s Tribute collection.
December 2017
Is Broë engaged? The duo fuels commitment rumors with two mysterious posts—one showing off the pair's initial-bearing rings (his is engraved with a "C," while hers is a "B"), the other a shot of Brooklyn wearing a hoodie that reads "Love Me Forever," which Moretz seemingly responds to in her caption: "I will."
March 2018
Brooklyn turns 19 on the fourth, warranting a sweet Instagram tribute from Chloë.
April 2018
One month later, Beckham was snapped sharing a lip lock with model Lexi Wood, making us think that Broë is no more.
The photo seen around the web was taken at a tattoo parlor in West Hollywood, where he added to his collection of ink with an etching of a pin-up girl along his forearm.
Though neither Beckham or Moretz have spoken about their relationship, he hasn't shared an image of her since February, when he wished Moretz a happy birthday and said he loved her "to the moon and back."
The Monday after Beckham's kissing photos hit the Internet, Moretz was spotted in L.A. without her ring with his initials on it, according to E! News. He previously wore a ring with a "C" on it.
RIP Broë? We hope to see you rise once more.