10 Times Cher Was the Best Thing on Twitter 

Tomorrow marks Cher's 71st birthday. You may know her as the iconic songstress who came to fame as one-half of the acclaimed folk-pop duo Sonny and Cher in the 1960s and 70s and then transitioned into what is still a wildly successful solo career. But what you might not (but absolutely must) know about the Cher is that, while she's often referred to as the Goddess of Pop, she should be called the Goddess of Twitter.

It's true! The woman who made a career out of making a statement employs that same strategy to her social media. From her body to her family to the state of the world and politics, nothing is out of place in her all-caps, emoji-heavy tweets. And we are living for it.

In honor of her 71st birthday, we've compiled just a small sampling of Cher's greatest twitter hits. Why not give her a follow as a gift this year? You truly won't regret it.

She shares BTS thoughts about performances.

Last Night,SO MUCH FUN

GRRR8 AUDIENCE

I Was Really Tired When I Went On Stage,&Then I Saw AudienceThey Had SO MUCH ENERGYI

CAUGHT IT — Cher (@cher) May 11, 2017

VEGAS IS SO MUCH FUN‼️Can Still Fit in Costumes,Still Skip across Stage in“Turn Back Time”,&

Still Do 5min. Plank‼️

Blessed 2 make ppl happy — Cher (@cher) May 7, 2017

She's open and honest about body image.

OK ....IM SERIOUS AS A HEART ATTACK WHERE DID THIS GIANT BUTT COME FROM⁉️GONNA CHAIN SELF2 GYM‼️CAN LOSE IT IN 14 Days ITS NOT MY LOOK — Cher (@cher) August 1, 2016

Her mom is hilarious.

OK,SIT DOWN….SITTING⁉️MY 90 YR OLD MOTHER’S FAVORITE FILM

“WHY HIM”⁉️I SAID“MOMYOU’RE 2 OLD 4 THAT MOVIESHE SAID

“OH,BABE UR SO STODGY” — Cher (@cher) April 8, 2017

She's self-aware.

@Glorrd1211 IM NOT YELLING…

IM CHER — Cher (@cher) June 22, 2016

And super humble.

OH …Am Getting Billboard Icon Award — Cher (@cher) May 3, 2017

She's the political analyst we need.

little Bo Peep She Lost Her Sheep,

& Doesnt Know Where 2 Find Them.

Little Bro Trump Has Doubled his Rump,& Doesn’t know where 2 Hide it — Cher (@cher) April 20, 2017

After today I can no longer call him

President Trump…. From this day forward……… HES

“PRESIDENT TROLL” — Cher (@cher) May 9, 2017

FYI…GOOGLE

ANDREW JACKSON — Cher (@cher) May 3, 2017

She'd make a great president herself.

If I Was Running 4 Pres,I'd Put 2Gether Team Of

SMART MILLENNIALS,As Advisory Board.Young PPL W/GREAT IDEAS& ENERGY HELPING ME,HELP THEM — Cher (@cher) October 6, 2016

But also knows when to give it a rest.

TODAY IS POLITICS DAYJUST 4 FUN. SHOW IN EMOJI,WHAT MAKES U LAUGH/HAPPY,THEN PHOTOS,&UR

FREE 2 BE‼️ — Cher (@cher) September 4, 2016

And shout out her fans.

Was Driving &Thinking,I Know U Didnt Think I Could Walk& Chew Gum Either,but It Occurred 2Me,I NEVER THANK U 4BEING HERE⁉️ITS NOT BS

THANX — Cher (@cher) February 11, 2016

Be the Cher you wish to see in the world.