10 Times Cher Was the Best Thing on Twitter 

Tomorrow marks Cher's 71st birthday. You may know her as the iconic songstress who came to fame as one-half of the acclaimed folk-pop duo Sonny and Cher in the 1960s and 70s and then transitioned into what is still a wildly successful solo career. But what you might not (but absolutely must) know about the Cher is that, while she's often referred to as the Goddess of Pop, she should be called the Goddess of Twitter.
It's true! The woman who made a career out of making a statement employs that same strategy to her social media. From her body to her family to the state of the world and politics, nothing is out of place in her all-caps, emoji-heavy tweets. And we are living for it.
In honor of her 71st birthday, we've compiled just a small sampling of Cher's greatest twitter hits. Why not give her a follow as a gift this year? You truly won't regret it.
She shares BTS thoughts about performances.
She's open and honest about body image.
Her mom is hilarious.
She's self-aware.
And super humble.
She's the political analyst we need.
She'd make a great president herself.
But also knows when to give it a rest.
And shout out her fans.
Be the Cher you wish to see in the world.