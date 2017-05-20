It's Cher's 71st Birthday! See Her Best-Ever Performance Looks

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Olivia Bahou
May 20, 2017 @ 7:30 am

Happy 71st birthday, Cher! The music icon is celebrating a milestone today, but you could never tell by looking at her on stage. As recently as her 2014 Dressed to Kill Tour, the Cher has rocked minidresses in concert and wowed her audience with both her taut physique and her powerful voice late into her 60s.

From her early days on The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour, her outrageous costumes have been almost as popular as her bellowing voice. From scandalous sheer outfits to racy fishnet tights, this singer is known for pushing the envelope and looking incredible while doing so.

In honor of her 71st birthday, keep scrolling for a look at her 11 best-ever performance looks.

1 of 11 Bettmann Archive via Getty Images

1967

Cher performed during a TV guest appearance in a crocheted minidress and Mary Janes.

2 of 11 CBS via Getty Images

1973

Cher performed with Sonny Bono on their TV show, The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour, in a floor-length pink gown and matching wedges.

3 of 11 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

1974

The 28-year-old singer showed off her taut abs on stage in a sheer matching turtleneck and pants.

4 of 11 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

1974

Cher performed as ringmaster at the opening day of the Ringling Brothers Circus in Inglewood, Calif. in a red feathered ensemble and matching sequined hat.

5 of 11 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

1989

The singer filmed the music video for her song, "If I Could Turn Back Time," on a battleship on July 1, 1989 in Long Beach, Calif. wearing a leather jacket and garters.

6 of 11 Peter Still/Redferns via Getty Images

1992

The singer performed in lacy sheer lingerie and fishnet stockings at London's Wembley Arena on her Love Hurts tour.

7 of 11 Barry King/WireImage

2003

Cher looked regal on her Living Proof Farewell Tour in in San Bernardino, Calif. in a hooded coat and bejeweled headpiece.

8 of 11 Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic

2003

She performed at the Prostate Cancer Foundation Gala in New York in a David Bowie-esque look, complete with a wide-leg jumpsuit and orange wig.

9 of 11 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

2014

The star took the stage for her Dressed To Kill tour opener in Phoenix, Ariz. in a gladiator-inspired gold mini.

10 of 11 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

2014

During the same concert, Cher changed into a sequined red mini and matching patent boots, showing off her incredibly toned legs at 67 years old.

11 of 11 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

2014

The 68-year-old singer performed on her Dressed 2 Kill tour in L.A. in a tribal bodysuit and feathered headpiece.

