This "Before and After" Photo of Chelsea Handler Will Blow Your Mind

Chelsea Handler has no problem revealing her beauty secrets with fans, particularly when a procedure makes her own jaw drop. The comedian shared a split shot of herself on Instagram Wednesday after undergoing profractional laser procedures, and it left her fans in awe.

"Before and after. #profractional laser. Its f**king awesome and no one is paying me to tell you about it. Bam!," she captioned the image. On the left side of the photo, which appears to have been taken right after one of the treatments, Handler's face is red, sprinkled with dark spots (from the laser), and a few fine lines are visible.

Before and after. #profractional laser. Its fucking awesome and no one is paying me to tell you about it. Bam! A photo posted by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Oct 5, 2016 at 10:33am PDT

On the right side of the photo, Handler's skin has healed up from the treatment, is glowing, and looks absolutely incredible. Her skin is smooth, even toned, and her fine lines have been erased.

Profractional lasers create smoother, clearer skin that is resurfaced from the inside out, and stimulate the growth of new collagen. The treatment improves skin tone, smoothes out fine lines, and evens out skin discoloration by treating tiny sections of the skin at a time. It is used to treat scars, wrinkles, acne scars and sun damage.

Following the treatment, skin can be red with mild swelling for a couple of days (as seen in Handler's "before" shot), followed by a week of mild peeling and flaking.

As seen in Handler's photo, the results appear to make that recovery time worth it.