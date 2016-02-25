8 Times Chelsea Handler Was the Best Puppy Mom on Instagram

Happy birthday to Chelsea Handler! Today, the comedienne and TV personality, who is perhaps best known for her late-night talk show, Chelsea Lately, turns 41. After close to two decades in the spotlight, Handler's tell-it-like-it is attitude and fearless personality as a performer have cemented her spot among Hollywood's finest funny women.

At home, the Uganda Be Kidding Me author often shows her softer side, which is especially apparent if her dogs—Rat, Chunk, and Jax—are present. On Instagram, the always hilarious Handler frequently has her puppies pose for photos, selfies, and silly snapshots. Showcasing her on-point puppy mom performance, Handler's Instagram is filled with pictures of her fluffy friends taking part in her day-to-day shenanigans. Scroll ahead for eight precious pooch moments with the birthday girl.

