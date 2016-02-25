8 Times Chelsea Handler Was the Best Puppy Mom on Instagram

Chelsea Handler/Instagram
Anna Hecht
Feb 25, 2016 @ 7:15 am

Happy birthday to Chelsea Handler! Today, the comedienne and TV personality, who is perhaps best known for her late-night talk show, Chelsea Lately, turns 41. After close to two decades in the spotlight, Handler's tell-it-like-it is attitude and fearless personality as a performer have cemented her spot among Hollywood's finest funny women.

At home, the Uganda Be Kidding Me author often shows her softer side, which is especially apparent if her dogs—Rat, Chunk, and Jax—are present. On Instagram, the always hilarious Handler frequently has her puppies pose for photos, selfies, and silly snapshots. Showcasing her on-point puppy mom performance, Handler's Instagram is filled with pictures of her fluffy friends taking part in her day-to-day shenanigans. Scroll ahead for eight precious pooch moments with the birthday girl.

1 of 8 Chelsea Handler/Instagram

Puppy Hugs

Handler's happy dogs were practically smiling as they posed for this family photo.

2 of 8 Chelsea Handler/Instagram

Puppy Feels

Handler scooped up Skunk for a hug in this Insta pic.

3 of 8 Chelsea Handler/Instagram

Gym Dog

Looks like Handler's got a gym buddy to accompany her during sweat sessions.

4 of 8 Chelsea Handler/Instagram

Say Cheese

The comedienne held her pup close for this intimiate Instagram pic.

5 of 8 Chelsea Handler/Instagram

Bear Hug

No matter the size, Handler's just happy to scoop up her fluffy friend in a hug.

6 of 8 Chelsea Handler/Instagram

Sit, Stay, Smile!

Handler crouched next to her cuddly companions for this holiday-themed group shot.

7 of 8 Chelsea Handler/Instagram

Workout Buddy

Dressed in his best bandana, Chunk was all set to hang out with mom for the day.

8 of 8 Chelsea Handler/Instagram

Coordinated Companions

Chunk looked proud to dress like mom for this posed puppy pic. So adorable. 

