Chelsea Handler
Celebrity
Chelsea Handler
Videos
Chelsea Handler's Beloved Dog Chunk Dies: "He Was the Love of My Life"
Jan 18, 2018 @ 7:00 pm
Celebrity
Celebrities Respond to the Deadly Wildfires Tearing Across Southern California
Dec 06, 2017 @ 2:30 pm
Videos
10 Celebrities Get Real About the Horrors of Dating
Oct 29, 2017 @ 10:15 am
Most Recent
Videos
Chelsea Handler Donates $1 Million to Puerto Rico Relief
Oct 19, 2017 @ 7:15 pm
Videos
Chelsea Handler Is Ending Her Netflix Talk Show After Two Seasons
Oct 18, 2017 @ 8:00 pm
Thanksgiving
19 of the All-Time Greatest Celebrity Quotes About Thanksgiving
Oct 18, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity
Wait, These 14 Celebrities Look
Exactly
Like Their Dogs
Sep 08, 2017 @ 9:30 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Happy Hump Day! 9 Pictures of Celebrities with Camels to Brighten Up Your Week
Aug 23, 2017 @ 3:45 pm
Videos
Chelsea Handler's Dog Tammy Dies: 'She Was Struggling and I Couldn't Bear to Have Her Fight Anymore'
Aug 11, 2017 @ 8:45 pm
Celebrity
Mad Men
's Elisabeth Moss and Alison Brie Walked the Same Dazzling Red Carpet
Aug 03, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Videos
Harry Styles Reveals the Secret to Good Hair in Hilarious
Chelsea
Interview
Jul 18, 2017 @ 4:15 pm
Videos
Celebs Had Some Heated Reactions to President Trump's Tweet About
Morning Joe
's Mika Brzezinski
Jun 29, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
Videos
Jessica Alba's Nutritionist Has Some Simple Diet Advice
Jun 27, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
Hollywood Sounds Off After Trump Pulls Out of Paris Climate Agreement
Jun 01, 2017 @ 7:15 pm
Celebrity
Chelsea Handler on Handling Her Anxiety
May 05, 2017 @ 9:00 am
Shopping
Celebrities Are Spending Big League at Nordstrom!
Feb 10, 2017 @ 3:15 pm
Celebrity
The Most Inspiring Quotes from the Women's March
Jan 22, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Sundance Film Festival
Read Chelsea Handler and Mary McCormack's Inspiring Speech from the Women's March at Sundance
Jan 22, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Celebrity
Celebs React to the Women's March
Jan 21, 2017 @ 9:30 pm
Celebrity
The Women's March in Photos
Jan 21, 2017 @ 5:30 pm
TV Shows
James Corden Won't Host the New
Carpool Karaoke
Series
Jan 09, 2017 @ 4:30 pm
Videos
Jennifer Lawrence Knew She Made It After
This
Comment from Paul Rudd
Dec 19, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
Videos
Sarah Jessica Parker Talks Girlfriends and "Friendship Breakups" on Netflix's
Chelsea
Nov 17, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
