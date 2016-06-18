Chelsea Clinton Gives Birth to Her Second Child!

Congratulations are in order for Chelsea Clinton!

The 36-year-old daughter of former President Bill Clinton and democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton gave birth to her second child with husband Marc Mezvinsky today. The adorable baby boy named Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky was born today on June 18, 2016. Clinton made the announcement over Twitter: "Marc and I are overwhelmed with gratitude and love as we celebrate the birth of our son, Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky."

The global activist’s 20-month old daughter, Charlotte Clinton Mezvinsky, will sure have plenty of playing to do as she welcomes the newborn cutie. After all, Clinton seems to have begun preparing the toddler for big sister duties back in December, when she took to Twitter to reveal the news of her pregnancy. The now mother of two shared a too-cute picture of little Charlotte reading children’s book Big Sisters Are the Best. “Next summer, Charlotte is going to be a big sister! Feeling very blessed & grateful this holiday season,” she tweeted.

The author and politician previously expressed to People how motherhood has changed her. “I think my love for Charlotte has just opened more space in my heart and my brain that I didn’t even know was there,” she said in September. As for how Bill and Hillary are as grandparents, let’s just say we’re sure they’re nothing but excited now that there’s a new family member to take care of. “They are so interested in everything about her—getting to know her and being part of her life and part of her daily routine—so it’s not just checking in once in a while, but checking in every day to see how she’s doing,” she said of their love for Charlotte.

Congratulations to the happy family!