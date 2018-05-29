whitelogo
whitelogo
Chelsea Clinton
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Chelsea Clinton
Videos
Chelsea Clinton Thinks Friend Ivanka Trump Can Do Better
May 29, 2018 @ 11:30 am
Videos
Chelsea Clinton Slams Senate Candidate for Calling People "Reds and Yellows"
Sep 19, 2017 @ 4:45 pm
Videos
Celebrities React to Trump's Decision to End DACA
Sep 05, 2017 @ 1:45 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Melania Trump Praises Chelsea Clinton for Defending Her 11-Year-Old Son Barron Against Cyberbullies
Aug 23, 2017 @ 7:45 am
Videos
Chelsea Clinton Had the Best Response to a Crack About Her Mom Not Being President
Apr 24, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Videos
Chelsea Clinton on the Stigmas of Menstruation and Breastfeeding
Apr 18, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Videos
Will Chelsea Clinton Run for Office? Her Response May Surprise You
Mar 29, 2017 @ 3:15 pm
Most Recent
Books
Chelsea Clinton Is Honoring Mom Hillary with Her Latest Project
Mar 16, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity Moms
Chelsea Clinton's Daughter Just Went on Her First Protest March
Feb 20, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
Here's Every Celebrity Baby Born in the Past Year
Jan 03, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
Anne Hathaway, Sarah Jessica Parker, and More Broadway Stars Belt It Out for Hillary Clinton Fundraiser
Oct 18, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Celebrity
Bill and Hillary Clinton Buy the House Next Door in Chappaqua for $1.16 Million—Take a Look Inside
Sep 28, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity
Here's What Chelsea Clinton Says She Learned from Hillary While Growing Up
Sep 26, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
Celebrity
Chelsea Clinton Is Beautiful in Blue at the 2016 Clinton Global Initiative
Sep 20, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Celebrity Moms
New Mom Chelsea Clinton Wears Printed Frock for
The View
Appearance
Sep 09, 2016 @ 7:00 pm
Weddings
Chelsea Clinton vs. Ivanka Trump: How Do Their Weddings Stack Up?
Aug 12, 2016 @ 3:30 pm
Celebrity
6 Gorgeous Celebrities Who Wore Vera Wang on Their Wedding Days in Honor of the Designer's Birthday
Jun 27, 2016 @ 9:15 am
Celebrity Moms
Chelsea Clinton Joined By Parents Bill and Hillary While Leaving Hospital with Newborn Son Aidan
Jun 20, 2016 @ 6:00 pm
Celebrity Moms
See the First Photos of Chelsea Clinton's New Baby Boy, Aidan
Jun 20, 2016 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
Chelsea Clinton Gives Birth to Her Second Child!
Jun 18, 2016 @ 4:30 pm
Celebrity
These Celebrities Just Voted in the New York Primary
Apr 19, 2016 @ 4:15 pm
Celebrity
Watch Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Talk About the Last Time They Couldn't Stop Laughing
Feb 09, 2016 @ 1:30 pm
Celebrity
Chelsea Clinton Steps Out After Pregnancy Announcement, Thanks Fans for "Warm Wishes"
Dec 22, 2015 @ 4:45 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!