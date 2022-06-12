Charlize Theron Just Debuted Jet-Black Hair on the Red Carpet
Like many, Charlize Theron kicked off summer with a major hair change. And while most people go blonde for the season, Charlize went the exact opposite direction and dyed her golden locks jet black.
On Saturday, the actress debuted her new dark hair on the red carpet for her Africa Outreach Project gala, which aims to implement HIV and AIDs prevention programs for adolescents across the continent. The edgy raven hue made Charlize look almost unrecognizable, but her signature low maintenance lob and wispy side-swept bangs gave away her identity. She styled her freshly-dyed tresses in a relaxed half-up, half-down 'do.
As for her outfit, Theron dressed casually for the event in a white button-down tucked into a pair of high-waisted boyfriend jeans and classic black suede pointed-toe pumps. Other accessories included a diamond tennis bracelet, a silver chain necklace partially hidden underneath her shirt's collar, multiple rings on each hand, and a single sculptural earring on one ear.
Charlize isn't a stranger to testing out different hair trends — whether it's for a movie role or just for fun. Last year, she wore a bright red curly wig for Netflix's School for Good and Evil, and before that, she effortlessly sported a hard-to-pull-off bowl cut, as well as a shaved head. Basically, there isn't a hairstyle or color that doesn't look good on her.