Charlize Theron Just Debuted Jet-Black Hair on the Red Carpet

Like many, Charlize Theron kicked off summer with a major hair change. And while most people go blonde for the season, Charlize went the exact opposite direction and dyed her golden locks jet black.

On Saturday, the actress debuted her new dark hair on the red carpet for her Africa Outreach Project gala, which aims to implement HIV and AIDs prevention programs for adolescents across the continent. The edgy raven hue made Charlize look almost unrecognizable, but her signature low maintenance lob and wispy side-swept bangs gave away her identity. She styled her freshly-dyed tresses in a relaxed half-up, half-down 'do.