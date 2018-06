Charlize Theron has sold her ritzy Los Angeles penthouse. The actress first bought the one-bedroom back in 2007 for $2.76 million and later sold the property in October, 2015, for $1.7 million, Variety reports.

Inside the two-floor condo, tenants can expect high ceilings, exposed air ducts, and expansive, steel windows for a New York City-loft vibe. Boasting three terraces, including one with a fireplace, the condo's layout allows for a unique living experience. Given that the apartment was originally used in the 1920s as a department store back, it's no wonder the home's interior has an added hint of grandeur and charm. To see for yourself, take a photo tour through the apartment here.