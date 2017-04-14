Charlize Theron’s Press Tour Is a Fast and Furious Parade of Chic Looks

Olivia Bahou
Apr 14, 2017

Charlize Theron plays a villain in the latest installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, but in real life, she’s a style star. The 41-year-old has been promoting The Fate of the Furious across the globe in a parade of impossibly chic looks.

From Dior to Gucci, edgy to classic, Theron has had no challenge putting together a diverse set of ensembles to promote her upcoming film. But what was difficult for the Academy Award winner was playing the villain in the eighth installment of this long-standing series.

“This is a franchise that has been built for 16 years on this idea of family being kind of the cornerstone … and to play a character that has to kind of break all of that up, it was fun, yeah, and challenging,” Theron said of playing the film’s main villain at its Berlin premiere, according to Reuters.

Keep scrolling for all of her radiant press tour looks.

April 13, 2017

Theron showed off her long legs while arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a leopard-print mini with three-quarter length sleeves. She paired the bold dress with dark sunglasses and black ankle-strap heels.

April 8, 2017

Theron looked badass in a sheer Dior dress, showing off her black bra and high-waist underwear underneath at The Fate of the Furious's New York premiere. She paired the edgy look with over-the-knee black boots and a sleek updo.

April 6, 2017

Theron looked perfectly polished in a Gucci cream silk ruffle tie-neck blouse, black wool skirt, strappy sandals, and ring and earcuff by Eva Fehren at the Fast & Furious 8 Madrid photocall.

April 5, 2017

The actress went edgy for the Fast & Furious 8 Paris premiere in a Dior silk top, black pants, and a matching blazer. She paired the menswear-inspired look with Chopard diamond earrings, rings, and a long necklace set.

April 5, 2017

The actress was out promoting her new film in Paris in a bright blue ruffled dress, leather stiletto booties, an Eva Fehren diamond band, and Fernando Jorge ear cuff.

April 4, 2017

Theron looked radiant at the Berlin premiere of the film in a white strapless Dior Haute Couture bustier dress and strappy sandals.

