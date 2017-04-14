Charlize Theron’s Press Tour Is a Fast and Furious Parade of Chic Looks

Charlize Theron plays a villain in the latest installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, but in real life, she’s a style star. The 41-year-old has been promoting The Fate of the Furious across the globe in a parade of impossibly chic looks.

From Dior to Gucci, edgy to classic, Theron has had no challenge putting together a diverse set of ensembles to promote her upcoming film. But what was difficult for the Academy Award winner was playing the villain in the eighth installment of this long-standing series.

“This is a franchise that has been built for 16 years on this idea of family being kind of the cornerstone … and to play a character that has to kind of break all of that up, it was fun, yeah, and challenging,” Theron said of playing the film’s main villain at its Berlin premiere, according to Reuters.

