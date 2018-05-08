whitelogo
whitelogo
Charlie Puth
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Charlie Puth
Social Media
How Instagram Is Taking the Pressure Off of Prom Season
May 08, 2018 @ 4:15 pm
Reviews & Coverage
The Only 9 Albums You Need to Know About This Spring
Mar 20, 2018 @ 3:00 pm
Videos
Charlie Puth Says His Relationship with Selena Gomez Really Messed Him Up
Feb 01, 2018 @ 3:45 pm
Most Recent
Music
The 7 Best New Albums to Warm Up with This Winter
Dec 29, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Lea Michele Secretly Dated This Chart-Topping Musician
Nov 03, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Videos
Luke Bryan Joins Katy Perry as
American Idol
Judge
Sep 25, 2017 @ 7:45 am
Videos
Charli XCX Directs Joe Jonas and
All the Hotties
in New Music Video
Jul 26, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
Most Recent
Music
These Are the Concert Tours You Don't Want to Miss This Summer
Jun 21, 2017 @ 3:45 pm
Celebrity
Drink More Water, Stay Calm—8 Stars Share Their New Year's Resolutions
Dec 22, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
Music
5 Rising Pop Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Songs of All Time
Dec 12, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
Celebrity
Daya and Charlie Puth Team Up to Announce the Jingle Ball 2016 Line-Up
Oct 11, 2016 @ 6:00 pm
Videos
Where Is Selena Gomez in Charlie Puth's "We Don't Talk Anymore" Music Video?
Aug 03, 2016 @ 9:30 am
Celebrity
Watch Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth Perform Their Duet "We Don't Talk Anymore" Live for the First Time
Jul 20, 2016 @ 11:15 am
Kids Choice Awards
The Top Celebrity Instagrams from the 2016 Kids' Choice Awards
Mar 13, 2016 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
Selena Gomez Is Going on Tour with Joe Jonas and His Band, DNCE
Feb 23, 2016 @ 3:15 pm
Videos
How Charlie Puth Is Getting Ready for the Grammys
Feb 11, 2016 @ 3:15 pm
Videos
Watch Charlie Puth Talk About Meeting Vanilla Ice Before Showing Off His Amazing Beatboxing Skills
Feb 09, 2016 @ 8:45 am
Videos
Watch: 5 Things You Should Know About Charlie Puth’s New Album
Feb 05, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity
Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth’s Single “We Don’t Talk Anymore” Has Arrived
Jan 25, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity
9 of Charlie Puth's Most Musical Instagrams
Jan 14, 2016 @ 12:45 pm
Celebrity
Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth Preview Their New Duet in an Adorable Video
Dec 11, 2015 @ 12:00 pm
Music
"See You Again" Singer Charlie Puth on Going from YouTube Cover Singer to VMA Nominee
Aug 19, 2015 @ 2:45 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!