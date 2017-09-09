whitelogo
Charlie Hunnam
Videos
Charlie Hunnam’s Latest Gift for His Girlfriend Is So Sexy
Sep 09, 2017 @ 1:45 pm
Videos
Charlie Hunnam Dishes on His Sweet Secret for Keeping the Romance Alive
May 09, 2017 @ 10:15 am
Movies
13 Movies You Definitely Don’t Want to Miss in May
Apr 27, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Movies
See Charlie Hunnam's Hunkiest Moments
Apr 14, 2017 @ 2:15 pm
Videos
Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson Dropped 35 Pounds for This Role
Apr 11, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Red Carpet
Charlie Hunnam Helped Make This the Handsomest Red Carpet of the Week
Apr 06, 2017 @ 9:45 am
Movies
The 12 Movies You'll Want to See in April
Mar 31, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
The Sexiest Outtakes from Charlie Hunnam's
InStyle
Shoot
Mar 17, 2017 @ 4:45 pm
Celebrity
Charlie Hunnam Talks Sex Appeal and Life After Sons of Anarchy
Mar 10, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Transformations
Charlie Hunnam's Changing Looks
Feb 07, 2017 @ 3:30 pm
Celebrity
Method Acting Made Charlie Hunnam a Terrible Boyfriend
Dec 22, 2016 @ 10:30 am
Movies
Crimson Peak
’s Costume Designer Explains Why Jessica Chastain Wore "Seven-Inch Stripper Shoes"
Oct 17, 2015 @ 5:00 pm
Movies
Charlie Hunnam Reshaped His Superhero Body to Fit in Costume for
Crimson Peak
Oct 16, 2015 @ 12:30 pm
Movies
Crimson Peak
Inspired Some Creepy Window Displays at Bergdorf Goodman
Oct 15, 2015 @ 12:00 pm
Holidays & Occasions
The 9 Best Scary Movies Coming Out This Month
Oct 07, 2015 @ 4:45 pm
Celebrity
The 15 Hottest Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Charlie Hunnam From the Set of
King Arthur
Jul 27, 2015 @ 8:00 am
Celebrity
Charlie Hunnam Is Unbelievably Sexy on the New Cover of
Entertainment Weekly
Jul 23, 2015 @ 11:45 am
