Charli XCX's First-Ever Met Gala Prep: "I Feel Like a Princess"

She’s so fancy…you already know.

Charli XCX loves to have fun with fashion — and where other stars have shied away from camp, she’s always been one to full-on embrace it. So, naturally, the “1999” singer brought her A-game to the 2019 Met Gala in NYC.

It was her first time attending the annual star-studded event, but Charli, 26, looked right at home on the red carpet. And for good reason, given that she was dressed by Jean Paul Gaultier for the big night. She wore a dramatic, neon yellow-green confection from the French designer’s spring 2019 couture collection, which she and stylist Rebecca Grice paired with embellished Jimmy Choo heels in a similarly sunny shade. A pair of stunning Beladora diamond earrings topped off her look, fashion-wise — but the sparkle didn’t stop there.

Even Charli’s manicure was iced out, with a bedazzled accent nail on each hand courtesy of manicurist Eri Ishizu (really, if there’s any time to rock extravagant nail art, this was it). With the rest of her digits neutral and gemstone-free, Charli’s mani may have actually been the most subtle part of her look. Hairstylist Tina Outen and makeup artist Emi Kaneko were responsible for the finishing touches, matching the hot pink tips of her hair to her equally bright eyeshadow. The result? A two-toned highlighter-hued look that was downright striking. And, of course, it was camp.

Charli took us behind the scenes as she got ready for fashion's big night out. Click through for her exclusive photo diary — Champagne included.